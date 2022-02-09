No. 16 Ohio State collapses in final moments, falls to Rutgers on road

A win was not going to come easy at the RAC.

Chris Holmtnan knew this, seeing what Rutgers had done to Michigan, Purdue and Michigan State on the same floor earlier this season. And combined with what the head coach views as a shutdown defense, Ohio State was officially on upset alert as soon as it got off the plane in New Jersey.

And through the first half, the dogfight met expectation, generating 10 lead changes and seven ties through the first 20 minutes, while leaving for the locker room at half with a one-point deficit.

It was a game that seemed to be in favor of the Buckeyes, one that seemed to be defined by their 3-point shooting against one of the best defenses in the Big Ten.

Geo Baker made sure that wasn’t the story.

The Rutgers senior guard erased Ohio State’s eight point lead with 3:48 to go in the game with a 6-0 run by himself as the Scarlet Knights erased its deficit with a dunk by sophomore center Clifford Omoruyi.

And Baker was able to finish it off from the free-throw line as Rutgers (14-9, 8-5 Big Ten) earned the 66-64 win against No. 16 Ohio State (14-6, 7-4 Big Ten) with a 10-0 run to end the game

Baker led the Scarlet Knights with 25 points, making nine of his 14 attempts from the field, including three 3-pointers on seven attempts.

Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham led the Buckeyes with 19 points, but had his final shot attempt of the game blocked with 3.2 seconds left to secure the upset.