BuckeyeGrove - No. 15 OSU seeks first win at No. 10 Wisconsin since 2017

Ohio State men’s basketball has lost seven of its past 10 meetings with Wisconsin, including the past three in a row, and although the Buckeyes enter Saturday’s matchup with a top 15 ranking, they could be facing the best Badger team they’ve seen in a half-decade. When No. 10 Wisconsin (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten) hosts the No. 15 Buckeyes (11-4, 5-4 Big Ten) this weekend, it will have its highest ranking in a game against Ohio State in six years, and its combination of size and stout defense will make things tough for the Scarlet and Gray to stop its recent skid against the Badgers. Both programs are coming off of recent losses, with the Buckeyes dropping a more-than-winnable affair against Purdue in their last time out, and the Badgers taking a 23-point drubbing by No. 7 Michigan before regrouping with wins over Rutgers and Northwestern in the past two games.

OSU vs. Wisconsin Team Big Ten rank AP rank Leading scorer Ohio State No. 6 No. 15 Duane Washington (15.7) Wisconsin No. 2 No. 10 D'Mitrik Trice (14.8)

Wisconsin, the second-place team in the conference behind only the Wolverines, has the best scoring defense in the Big Ten, giving up just 61.4 points per game to opponents this season. The .398 field goal percentage the Badgers allow is second-best in the league. Those statistics don’t bode particularly well for the Buckeyes, given their penchant for erratic shooting performances this season. Ohio State went three straight games shooting above 50 percent when putting together a win streak that included Rutgers, Northwestern and Illinois through the middle of January, but in two losses to Purdue this year, the Buckeyes have shot .379 and .377, respectively. Wisconsin actually shoots a worse percentage from the field than the Buckeyes this season, and the Badgers possess just the No. 11 scoring offense in the Big Ten. However, the Badgers make up ground with a potent 3-point attack. The Badgers shoot .390 from beyond the arc, which is the second-best figure in the conference, and that number is buoyed by an impressive 42.7 percent mark from redshirt senior guard and leading scorer D’Mitrik Trice. Trice, who hails from Huber Heights, Ohio, is averaging a career-best 14.8 points per game, up five points from a season ago, and he also leads the squad with 3.7 assists per game.

Last three head-to-head matchups Date Location Score Winner March 10, 2019 Value City Arena 73-67 OT Wisconsin Jan. 3, 2020 Value City Arena 61-57 Wisconsin Feb. 9, 2020 Kohl Center 70-57 Wisconsin