No. 15 Ohio State's matchup with No. 21 Kentucky canceled

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will not be playing Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Buckeyes' matchup with No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results in the Ohio State basketball program. It will not be rescheduled.

According to a statement from Ohio State, all team activities have been suspended and the players and staff will continue to be tested according to school protocols in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.

The status of future games is to be determined.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann reemphasized Thursday that all members of the basketball team are fully vaccinated, but that discussions have been had in the program about the growing number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases.

Ohio State is scheduled to take on Tennessee Martin Dec. 21.