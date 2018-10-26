COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Chants of "B-G-S-U" soared around the Schottenstein Center as the Falcon faithful cheered and as they were met with little to no resistance from Buckeye fans as the clock hit double zeroes marking the end of a smackdown.

From the very first drop of the puck, the ice was tilted in the Falcons favor and was never level for the rest of the game. The Falcons scored three goals in the first 5:59 of the game, a deficit that Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik and the Buckeyes couldn't overcome.

"2:19 of the game, 4:13 of the game, 5:59 of the game, that's how quickly it got away," Rohlik said. "They were the better team tonight, you guys watched it. Special teams, all the way around. We lost to the better team."

No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-2-0, 0-0-0 Big Ten) were beaten and beaten soundly by No. 15 Bowling Green (5-1-0, 0-0-0 WCHA) by a score of 8-2 Friday night at the Schottenstein Center.

Tonight was not a good night between the pipes as all three goaltenders saw the ice for the Buckeyes. Redshirt goaltender Sean Romeo was pulled after just 11:24 of play giving up four goals on right total shots. When Romeo left the net, sophomore goaltender Tommy Nappier entered the net, but only saw 15:40 of ice time before getting pulled allowing two goals on seven shots.

Sophomore goaltender Evan Moyse finished the game in net for the Buckeyes making 11 saves on 13 shots and on a night were it was easy to blame the goaltenders for the loss, Rohlik believed it was the team as whole.

"Tonight, I don't think our goalies got a lot of help," Rohlik said. "I just watched all the goals. One went off a shin pad, one went shaft and went shelf. We're giving up breakaways. We are leaving our goalies out to hang. To me, this falls on our hockey team, not our goalies, that's for sure."

Special teams were a big part of the loss as Bowling Green sophomore forward Max Johnson had three power-play goals for the Falcons, adding to their 4-for-6 total on the night. The Buckeyes couldn't put it together with a lethargic 1-for-6 on the power play.

Throughout the course of the game, when the Buckeyes would get power play opportunities with a chance to swing the game and gain some momentum, it would either end without a goal, an undisciplined penalty from the frustration or a short-handed goal for the Falcons as they had two on the night.

"We took more penalties tonight than I think we did in the whole first half (of the season) last year," Rohlik said. "Stuff like that can't happen, starts with me and things got to get corrected. You can fall behind teams, but you can't take dumb penalties and put yourself further in a hole and that's certainly what we did tonight against a very good hockey team."

The Buckeyes don't have time to fester in the aftermath of this horrific loss as the Buckeyes are right back at it Saturday night to close out the non-conference series on the road against the Falcons.

Senior forward and captain Mason Jobst said that after a game like that, his team will be fired up to return the favor of what the Falcons did to the Buckeyes tonight on home ice.

"I don't think it should be a problem," Jobst said. "I think most guys in that locker room are pretty embarrassed. We didn't come out and play the way we wanted to. We knew what they were gonna bring. Like I said, just getting embarrassed like that, we're gonna be ready to go tomorrow."

Early in the game, the Falcons got the early 1-0 lead with a power-play goal off the stick of Johnson that careened off a defenseman and past Romeo 2:19 into the first period.

Not even two minutes later, junior forward Lukas Craggs came through the zone on a two-on-one break and snapped one over the shoulder of Romeo to his glove side to give the Falcons a two-goal lead.

Ohio State got an opportunity to cut the Falcon lead in half with a power play, but senior forward John Schilling potted a short-handed goal to push Bowling Green's lead to three.

The onslaught continued as the Falcons' Johnson added another goal for his second power-play goal of the game stretching the lead to four which lead to Nappier replacing Romeo with 11:24 left in the first period.

The Falcons continued to pour it on in the middle frame with their third power-play goal of the night as sophomore forward Cameron Wright ripped a shot from the high slot past the outstretched arm of Nappier with 6:35 into the second period.

29 seconds later, freshman forward Alex Barber scored for the Falcons' sixth time not even halfway through the game which prompted another change in goal as Nappier was pulled for goaltender Moyse.

With 2:54 left in the second period, Johnson slid one past Moyse for his third power-play goal of the game completing the hat trick.

The Buckeyes added a two goals while the Falcons added another short-handed goal in the third period, but it was still a decisive 8-2 victory for the Falcons as sophomore goaltender Eric Dop had a solid performance with 31 saves on 33 shots.

The Buckeyes look to bounce back in the second game of the home-and-home series as they travel to Slater Family Ice Arena in Bowling Green, Ohio to face the Falcons Saturday night at 7:07 p.m.