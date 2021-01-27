BuckeyeGrove - No. 13 Ohio State holds off Penn State 83-79 on Wednesday

No. 13 Ohio State holds off Penn State 83-79 on Wednesday
No matter the number of turnovers, the Buckeyes were kept alive by clutch shooting and rebounding despite persistence from the Nittany Lions.
No. 13 Ohio State (13-4, 7-4 Big Ten) defeated Penn State (5-7, 2-6 Big Ten) 83-79 in a contest that came down to the game's final minutes on Wednesday evening.
Ohio State allowed a season-high 17 turnovers of which Penn State took advantage for 23 points in ensuing possessions.
"Bottom line is we fouled too much and they made shots, too," head coach Chris Holtmann said. "Give them credit. They're, offensively, a challenge to guard."
Senior forward Kyle Young fouled out for the first time in his career with just over five minutes left. Senior guard C.J. Walker followed suit with 3:29 to go. Without their seniors, the Buckeyes had to buckle down as they were behind 73-72.
Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell hit a layup to give the Buckeyes their first lead since 16:22 in the second half, and as Penn State guard Myles Dread hit a 3-pointer on the next play, junior guard Duane Washington Jr. answered with one of his own to keep Ohio State ahead.
Penn State wouldn't quit, however. Sophomore forward Seth Lundy hit a 3-pointer to give the Nittany Lions a 79-77 lead, then redshirt-junior Justice Sueing and Liddell each made two free throws to retake the lead for good.
The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions were originally scheduled to play Jan. 6, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19.
"I felt like, end of the game, we got a couple key stops, finished plays, got rebounds and it helped us win," Liddell said.
HUSTLE PLAY. 🏃💨@OhioStateHoops | @kyle_young25 pic.twitter.com/4QqqALhiiL— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 28, 2021
Liddell won the opening tip and was fouled on the opening jumper; he made both shots to begin the game’s scoring.
Ohio State got out to an 8-0 start thanks to three points each from Justin Ahrens and Young. The Nittany Lions cracked the scoreboard with 17:12 on a layup from junior guard Izaiah Brockington.
Ahrens extended his streak of at least three 3-point field goals when he hit his third of the game in the opening seven minutes. The Buckeyes capitalized on Penn State’s abysmal 27% shooting percentage and four field goals through the opening 8:52 to get up 21-10.
"Our team, we're used to having to do that everyday in practice," Sueing said. "Having to come back in situations where we're down by however many points. We knew as long as we stuck together, made the right plays and stayed poised we were going to come out with a win."
Freshman forward Zed Key was Ohio State’s first substitution and he jumped out to a 4-4 start, scoring 9 points. He finished 5-5 and with two rebounds in nine minutes.
|Player/Note
|Stat
|
E.J. Liddell
|
22 pts.; 10-10 FT
|
Justice Sueing
|
13 pts., 10 rebs.
|
Zed Key
|
11 pts., 5-5 FG
|
Blocks
|
4; most since Jan. 9 at Rutgers
|
Turnovers
|
17; season-high
Penn State found holes in Ohio State’s defense, closing the scoring gap to 31-27 with 4:40 left in the first half following an and-one from John Harrar. The senior forward notched a double-double behind 15 points and 10 rebounds.
"Playing at home is hard, give Penn State credit," Holtmann said. "They dictated things for a lot of the middle parts of the game. Our guys really finished the game in a really good way."
The Buckeyes answered with a 10-3 scoring run featuring an and-one from Walker, who was playing in his second game back from injury. The senior finished with six points and three of both assists and rebounds in 26 minutes of play.
Two quick turnovers in the final minute of the first half allowed Penn State to cap a 9-2 scoring run in the final 2:18. Ohio State led 43-39 at the break behind 53% shooting. Lundy led all scorers with 17 points at the break, and finished with 26 points on 7-16 shooting.
"We can't close out a half like that," Sueing said. "That ultimately, I feel like, is what gave them that little boost in the second half. Had them feeling good. As long as we take care of the ball, I think we would've been alright."
Walker hit his first 3-point field goal since Dec. 13 to open second-half scoring for the Buckeyes. Ohio State went on a 3:14 scoring drought that saw Penn State tie the game on a pair of free throws from Lundy.
Penn State guard Myreon Jones hit a 3-pointer with 15:21 remaining to give the Nittany Lions their first lead of the night. They made it 61-55 before Liddell made a pair of free throws and Young hit his fifth 3-pointer of the season as the Buckeyes clawed back. The sophomore finished with 22 points and seven rebounds.
The score inched closer as Liddell scored four-straight Buckeyes points to make it a 71-68 contest with 5:29 left. Penn State underwent a 2:33 scoring drought that was broken by free throws from Lundy.
The Buckeyes finished with a 52% shooting percentage as three players finished with double-digit scoring numbers.
"What we have to do as a staff is help them understand this is the best league in the country," Holtmann said. "It's historically good. There should never be a night where you don't celebrate finishing a game like we did against a quality opponent."
Ohio State will host the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS.
👈👈😏 Mood.@OhioStateHoops | @iamzedkey pic.twitter.com/JExRAWkhQ6— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 28, 2021