BuckeyeGrove - No. 13 Ohio State holds off Penn State 83-79 on Wednesday

No matter the number of turnovers, the Buckeyes were kept alive by clutch shooting and rebounding despite persistence from the Nittany Lions. No. 13 Ohio State (13-4, 7-4 Big Ten) defeated Penn State (5-7, 2-6 Big Ten) 83-79 in a contest that came down to the game's final minutes on Wednesday evening. Ohio State allowed a season-high 17 turnovers of which Penn State took advantage for 23 points in ensuing possessions. "Bottom line is we fouled too much and they made shots, too," head coach Chris Holtmann said. "Give them credit. They're, offensively, a challenge to guard." Senior forward Kyle Young fouled out for the first time in his career with just over five minutes left. Senior guard C.J. Walker followed suit with 3:29 to go. Without their seniors, the Buckeyes had to buckle down as they were behind 73-72. Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell hit a layup to give the Buckeyes their first lead since 16:22 in the second half, and as Penn State guard Myles Dread hit a 3-pointer on the next play, junior guard Duane Washington Jr. answered with one of his own to keep Ohio State ahead. Penn State wouldn't quit, however. Sophomore forward Seth Lundy hit a 3-pointer to give the Nittany Lions a 79-77 lead, then redshirt-junior Justice Sueing and Liddell each made two free throws to retake the lead for good. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions were originally scheduled to play Jan. 6, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19. "I felt like, end of the game, we got a couple key stops, finished plays, got rebounds and it helped us win," Liddell said.

Liddell won the opening tip and was fouled on the opening jumper; he made both shots to begin the game’s scoring. Ohio State got out to an 8-0 start thanks to three points each from Justin Ahrens and Young. The Nittany Lions cracked the scoreboard with 17:12 on a layup from junior guard Izaiah Brockington. Ahrens extended his streak of at least three 3-point field goals when he hit his third of the game in the opening seven minutes. The Buckeyes capitalized on Penn State’s abysmal 27% shooting percentage and four field goals through the opening 8:52 to get up 21-10. "Our team, we're used to having to do that everyday in practice," Sueing said. "Having to come back in situations where we're down by however many points. We knew as long as we stuck together, made the right plays and stayed poised we were going to come out with a win." Freshman forward Zed Key was Ohio State’s first substitution and he jumped out to a 4-4 start, scoring 9 points. He finished 5-5 and with two rebounds in nine minutes.

Statistics of note from Wednesday's game Player/Note Stat E.J. Liddell 22 pts.; 10-10 FT Justice Sueing 13 pts., 10 rebs. Zed Key 11 pts., 5-5 FG Blocks 4; most since Jan. 9 at Rutgers Turnovers 17; season-high