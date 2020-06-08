Top-50 overall rising senior details last week's offer from the Ohio State Buckeyes, what sticks out about the program and the possibility of him taking a trip to Columbus

Ohio State's basketball staff needed to make a significant move on the recruiting front after a couple of noteworthy departures earlier in the spring.

The Buckeyes witnessed two key members of their backcourt — D.J. Carton and Luther Muhammad — officially transfer from the program in April. Head coach Chris Holtmann and his staff do hold a commitment from three-star guard Meechie Johnson, but they decided to expand their 2021 board this month.

Last Wednesday, Ohio State gave the green light to Dallan "Deebo" Coleman, who is the No. 46 overall prospect in this recruiting cycle.

"I was excited about it because I know they haven't offered a lot of people in our class," Coleman told BuckeyeGrove. "I was happy to be one of the ones that they offered and felt comfortable with.