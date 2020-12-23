BuckeyeGrove - No. 23 Ohio State overcomes halftime deficit to down No. 11 Rutgers 80-68

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Buckeyes knocked away a 16-point deficit in the second half and took advantage of a 14-0 run to earn their first conference win of the 2020-21 season.

No. 23 Ohio State (7-1, 1-1) defeated No. 11 Rutgers (6-1, 1-1) at the Schottenstein Center on Wednesday by a score of 80-68.

"One of the more unique games I've been a part of in terms of the ebb and flow of the game," head coach Chris Holtmann said. "Players turned the tide of this game. They made the necessary plays."

Duane Washington Jr. (22 points, six rebounds), E.J. Liddell (21 points, six rebounds) and Kyle Young (17 points, 12 rebounds ) earned career-highs in scoring to lead Ohio State to its comeback victory.

It was the second Big Ten game of the season for the Buckeyes, who dropped three spots to No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25. The Scarlet Knights, coming off a 91-88 win over then-No. 13 Illinois, rose to No. 11, which is the highest they’ve been ranked since their Final Four team in 1975-76.

The Scarlet Knights brought energy in the first half and carried their lead throughout the second behind hot shooting from junior forward Ron Harper Jr. However, the losses of big man Myles Johnson, who fouled out with 8:44 in the second half, and Jacob Young, who took a hard fall on a shot and exited with 7:29 to go, paved the way for Buckeye standouts to come back.

"When the big man fouled out I kind of grinned inside, but I didn't grin out loud," Liddell said. "That was another opportunity to go in the paint and dominate. I don't know how many offensive rebounds Kyle had, but he was a big factor, Musa too."

The Buckeyes donned grey alternate uniforms in tribute to Jim Jackson, who will be inducted into the National Collegiate Hall of Fame. Ohio State trotted out its familiar starting lineup, featuring C.J. Walker, Washington Jr., Justice Sueing, Liddell and Young.

Harper Jr. caught the opening tip but the Scarlet Knights couldn’t score on their first possession. Washington Jr. nailed the game’s first points with a three-pointer on his team’s second possession.

The Buckeyes quickly got out to a 5-0 lead as Washington Jr. nailed the game’s first points with a three-pointer, but the Scarlet Knights came roaring back as junior guard Montez Mathis scored the first points for the Scarlet Knights 2:19 into the game. Rutgers went on a 7-0 scoring drive and took a 7-5 lead after Mathis nailed a three-pointer just over a minute later.

Redshirt-junior guard Musa Jallow and freshman forward Zed Key were the first Buckeyes off the bench after the timeout just after five minutes into the game when it was a one-point game. Key made a block with 13:24 to go in the first half.

The Scarlet Knights maintained possession after the block, and Harper Jr. scored his first points after seven minutes with a jumper and three-pointer, contributing to a 22-6 Rutgers run with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Liddell scored five points in a 3:15 stretch to help bring it to a 27-18 game with 6:16 left in the first half, keyed by an offensive rebound by Young who also dunked on a fast break.

"You've got to have good players that can finish the game and make plays like they did," Holtmann said. "Our group has shown a resolve and a poise necessary, and that's good to see."

The Buckeyes’ first half struggles featured a 10% three-point shooting rate, behind just one make from 10 attempts. Ohio State also pulled down five offensive rebounds, but only capitalized on four second-chance points.

Just five players contributed in scoring for Ohio State in the first half, behind eight each for Liddell and Young. Twenty of Ohio State' 28 first-half points came from inside the paint.