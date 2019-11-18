COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes would ride exceptional first half defense to bury Stetson early.

Ohio State would win its fourth game of the season 86-51. The Buckeyes would tally nine blocks and force 17 turnovers throughout the course of the game to help defend its No. 10 ranking.

Kaleb Wesson was able to record three blocks against the Hatters. This marked the fourth time he has blocked at least three shots in his career with the last instance coming last game against Villanova.

On the offensive side, Wesson would pour in 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting. He would also haul in eight rebounds.

Wesson’s fellow big man Kyle Young was able to add a team-high 15 points and 10 rebounds to the starting backcourt production. Young came into the season with no double-doubles, but the junior now has two in four games.

"When I was at Florida, we had a guy named Joakim Noah, was a little taller, but that's what he did," Stetson head coach Donnie Jones said on Young. Those guys they show up on the stat sheet sometimes with their rebounds and not always with their points. He brings a different toughness. He knows his role. He knows who he is. You know what you are getting from him every night."

Stetson would start the game hitting only one of its first 24 shots from the field. To make matters worse, the Hatters would also turn the ball over nine times over this cold stretch.

The Buckeyes were able to use gritty defense to build an eight-point lead to start the game, forcing Stetson into a pair of turnovers and missed shots. Stetson wouldn’t get on the board until a three was banked in by Christiaan Jones over three minutes into the game.

On the back of even more great defense the Buckeyes were able to ride a 20-0 run balloon the lead to 25 points with just under eight minutes remaining in the first half. Stetson went on an almost 11-minute scoring drought that was ended when the Hatters hit a free throw with 5:57 remaining in the half to bring the score to 28-4.

"I thought our guys came out with good life, good energy," Chris Holtmann said. "That first group kind of set the tone for how we wanted to play the whole night. They deserve a lot of credit for that."

The Buckeyes would take a 42-14 lead into halftime. Ohio State would finish the half shooting 48.4 percent from the field and hold a rebounding advantage of 28-16.