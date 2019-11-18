No. 10 Ohio State suffocates Stetson 86-51
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes would ride exceptional first half defense to bury Stetson early.
Ohio State would win its fourth game of the season 86-51. The Buckeyes would tally nine blocks and force 17 turnovers throughout the course of the game to help defend its No. 10 ranking.
Kaleb Wesson was able to record three blocks against the Hatters. This marked the fourth time he has blocked at least three shots in his career with the last instance coming last game against Villanova.
On the offensive side, Wesson would pour in 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting. He would also haul in eight rebounds.
Wesson’s fellow big man Kyle Young was able to add a team-high 15 points and 10 rebounds to the starting backcourt production. Young came into the season with no double-doubles, but the junior now has two in four games.
"When I was at Florida, we had a guy named Joakim Noah, was a little taller, but that's what he did," Stetson head coach Donnie Jones said on Young. Those guys they show up on the stat sheet sometimes with their rebounds and not always with their points. He brings a different toughness. He knows his role. He knows who he is. You know what you are getting from him every night."
Stetson would start the game hitting only one of its first 24 shots from the field. To make matters worse, the Hatters would also turn the ball over nine times over this cold stretch.
The Buckeyes were able to use gritty defense to build an eight-point lead to start the game, forcing Stetson into a pair of turnovers and missed shots. Stetson wouldn’t get on the board until a three was banked in by Christiaan Jones over three minutes into the game.
On the back of even more great defense the Buckeyes were able to ride a 20-0 run balloon the lead to 25 points with just under eight minutes remaining in the first half. Stetson went on an almost 11-minute scoring drought that was ended when the Hatters hit a free throw with 5:57 remaining in the half to bring the score to 28-4.
"I thought our guys came out with good life, good energy," Chris Holtmann said. "That first group kind of set the tone for how we wanted to play the whole night. They deserve a lot of credit for that."
The Buckeyes would take a 42-14 lead into halftime. Ohio State would finish the half shooting 48.4 percent from the field and hold a rebounding advantage of 28-16.
The second half went the same as the first half with the Buckeyes hitting shots and the Hatters failing to convert.
Duane Washington Jr. would open up the half hitting a pair of threes to compliment a three-point play from Young. Washington would finish the game with nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from downtown.
The Buckeyes overall would hit 10 threes, shooting 37 percent from behind the arc. This marked the most threes the Buckeyes have hit this season.
An area in which the Buckeyes thoroughly improved upon was at the free throw line. Ohio State came into the game shooting only 58.7 percent from the charity stripe.
Against Stetson, Holtmann's group was able to knock down 16-of-19 from the free throw line. Kaleb Wesson would lead the team, hitting 7-of-8 attempts.
An important side note in the game would be the return of Andre Wesson. The senior would log 21 minutes and hit a pair of threes to make his presence known.
On the other end of the experience spectrum, freshman D.J. Carton would pour in 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field. Carton has poured in at least nine points in every game with the Buckeyes this season.
Carton was also able to add two rebounds and five assists to his stat line.
Continuing the freshman theme, E.J. Liddell was able to tally eight points. His impact was felt more, however, on the defensive end, where he had a game-high four blocks.
"E.J. Liddell has elite timing, you saw that in high school, on his ability to block shots," Holtmann said.
Liddell now has seven blocks on the season.
In the final bit of the game, Justin Ahrens was able to connect on a trio of threes to record the first points of his 2019-2020 campaign.
The Buckeyes will return to the floor Friday night at 7 p.m. against Purdue Fort Wayne.