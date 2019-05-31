News More News
No. 1 WR Julian Fleming commits to Ohio State

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Five-stars have been announcing their commitments left and right over the last couple of weeks, and now the No. 1 wide receiver in the Rivals100 is off the board. Five-star Julian Fleming announced his commitment to Ohio State with a video on his Twitter account. The Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia star explained his decision to commit to the Buckeyes.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

