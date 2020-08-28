BuckeyeGrove - Nine New Names: 2022 offers the basketball Buckeyes dished out this summer

While Ohio State can still add one more player to their already highly touted 2021 basketball recruiting class and are in play for guys like Chet Holmgren, Efton Reid and Charles Bediako amongst others, Chris Holtmann and staff have been getting ahead of things on the 2022 recruiting trail this summer as well. The Buckeyes' lone 2022 commit is Rivals150 No.134 WG Bowen Hardman. Similarly to Ohio State's three 2021 commits, Hardman is from the Buckeye state as he is getting ready to begin his junior campaign at Princeton High in Cincinnati (Ohio). The Buckeyes offered native 2022 Ohioans Josiah Harris and Shawn Phillips last fall and also have their eyes on in-state guys like Sean Jones, Paul McMillan and Sencire Harris, however, they've been in contact with kids all over the country this summer and its resulted in nine new offers between the months of June, July and August.

Jumping all the way back to June, the Buckeyes offered a national name at the point guard spot in Milton (GA) junior Bruce Thornton. Thornton, who stands at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, holds 20 offers from a handful of big time programs and visited both Georgia Tech and Auburn last fall. His dad Bruce was a cornerback at Georgia before playing several years in the NFL, so I suppose there are somewhat SEC ties there, but the Buckeyes are continuing to pursue him as their top 2022 point guard priority right now. I had a chance to see Thornton play live last winter at the Premier Health Flyin’ to the Hoop Classic against Pickerington North and was very impressed. He is a very well-rounded point guard who effects all aspects of the game and makes his teammates better.



Less than a week after offering Thornton, the Buckeyes went after another guard, extending an offer to Niagara Falls (New York) native Roddy Gayle Jr. back on June 15th. Ranked No.52 in the Rivals150 for the class of 2022, Gayle Jr. really saw his recruitment heat up this summer as he received 10 new offers after schools were permitted to initiate contact with 2022 recruits on June 15. He holds offers from the likes of Georgetown, Oregon, Louisville and Syracuse along with 15 other programs. Gayle Jr. is a three-level scorer who offers great size on the wing at 6-foot-5. He would add great value to Ohio State on both ends of the floor.

Another big stock riser over the summer, Arden (NC) native De'Ante Green was offered by the Buckeyes on July 21st. Green is a 6-foot-9 forward with the potential to play on the wing as well, as his combination of an elite frame and skillset have helped me reel in offers from programs amongst the likes of Kansas and Auburn among many others this summer. Something to keep an eye on with Green, however, is his interest in attending an HBCU. He recently had a zoom call where he met with Howard and received an offer and has also been offered by North Carolina A&T. Attending HBCU's is becoming a growing trend amongst top prospects, so this is something to watch out for with Green as well.

Making it all the way out to Minnesota, the Buckeyes offered uber talented 6-foot-5 wing Camden Heide out of Wayzata (MN) on July 23rd. Heide has been a target for many big ten programs for some time now, as he holds offers from Purdue, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. He also holds an offer from Arizona, but similarly to many prospects at this point, he has yet to take any visits so we shouldn't see his recruiting process speed up anytime soon.

About a week after offering Heide, the Buckeyes did something new. Offering a prospect from North Dakota for the first time ever under Coach Holtmann, Ohio State offered Enderlin (ND) native Joe Hurlburt on July 31st. A 6-foot-10 bruising big man with some intriguing skill, Hurlburt also has offers from Big Ten programs such as Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisonsin. Hurlburt plays AAU in the summer for D1 Minnesota alongside Heide, so that's definitely something to keep an eye on. Where one goes, the other may follow.

Another wing prospect to keep an eye on, the Buckeyes offered Yorkville (IL) native Jaden Schutt about a week after Hurlburt, extending him an offer on August 6th. Schutt is a knockdown shooter who is sneakily athletic and can really put the ball in the hoop on the offensive end. The 6-foot-5 wing really saw his recruitment heat up this summer despite there being no AAU as he picked up offers from Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan State and Wisconsin over the last couple of month before Ohio State joined in on the fun.

Just four days ago the Buckeyes went after another wing, offering stock rising Poca (WV) guard Isaac McKneely. McKneely, who plays for the Wildcat Select AAU program with Hardman, would be a big-time get for the Buckeyes as he's became a priority for several blue bloods this summer, but it might be a stretch. McKneely currently is forecasted by three different Rivals.com analysts to commit to Virginia, including national recruiting guru Corey Evans. While it'll be hard for the Buckeyes to compete with a program who just won a national championship and is bordering the kids hometown, McKneely's name is still one to keep an eye on.

Taking it back out west, the Buckeyes recently offered Grand Island (NE) native Isaac Traudt just three days ago. At 6-foot-9, 200 pounds Traudt has a Division I body and could really benefit Ohio State on the interior. Traudt hasn't been as highly recruited as some of the other prospects on this list, but he does hold offers from programs such as Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Stanford, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.