Nick Kellogg finds ‘good combo’ building coaching career at Ohio State

A trend surrounds how some college basketball assistants have risen through the ranks of coaching.

Many start out as student-athletes themselves before making the leap from being on the court to on the sidelines. Then, in the case of Ohio State assistant coach Jake Diebler, some begin their coaching careers in roles such as a video coordinator before earning their way up the career ladder.

Ohio State hired Nick Kellogg, son of former Big Ten Most Valuable Player and Buckeye forward Clark Kellogg, to be its next director of scouting and assistant to the head coach July 6. Nick Kellogg arrived at Ohio State with interest in building his coaching career after two seasons as video coordinator with the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA, including during their NBA Finals-winning season in 2020-21.

“Seeing that side of being with the Bucks and being at the NBA level and seeing that side of it, it's definitely something that appeals to me,” Nick Kellogg said. “If it's not coaching, maybe player development or something like that. I do love being around the game. I love being on the court, helping guys just get better and ultimately helping teams trying to win, so nothing concrete long term but that's kind of the path and the direction I'm on right now.”

Nick Kellogg first built his connection with Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann when he was recruited to play at Ohio University. Holtmann was part of the coaching staff recruiting Nick Kellogg, but he ultimately became the head coach at Gardner-Webb prior to the 2010-11 season.

After four seasons and four trips to the NCAA Tournament with the Bobcats, Nick Kellogg played professionally overseas. He said he hoped to eventually finish his playing career on his own terms, but it didn’t quite work out that way.

“Due to COVID and some other things, it kind of wasn't, but it was definitely a transition. But ultimately, I just kind of had to keep telling myself that being around the game was the most important thing,” Nick Kellogg said. “If I couldn't play then I was going to either coach or help guys play or player development, things of that nature. It was definitely a difficult transition, but if you go somewhere and you win a championship, that helps a little bit.”