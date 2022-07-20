Nick Kellogg finds ‘good combo’ building coaching career at Ohio State
A trend surrounds how some college basketball assistants have risen through the ranks of coaching.
Many start out as student-athletes themselves before making the leap from being on the court to on the sidelines. Then, in the case of Ohio State assistant coach Jake Diebler, some begin their coaching careers in roles such as a video coordinator before earning their way up the career ladder.
Ohio State hired Nick Kellogg, son of former Big Ten Most Valuable Player and Buckeye forward Clark Kellogg, to be its next director of scouting and assistant to the head coach July 6. Nick Kellogg arrived at Ohio State with interest in building his coaching career after two seasons as video coordinator with the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA, including during their NBA Finals-winning season in 2020-21.
“Seeing that side of being with the Bucks and being at the NBA level and seeing that side of it, it's definitely something that appeals to me,” Nick Kellogg said. “If it's not coaching, maybe player development or something like that. I do love being around the game. I love being on the court, helping guys just get better and ultimately helping teams trying to win, so nothing concrete long term but that's kind of the path and the direction I'm on right now.”
Nick Kellogg first built his connection with Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann when he was recruited to play at Ohio University. Holtmann was part of the coaching staff recruiting Nick Kellogg, but he ultimately became the head coach at Gardner-Webb prior to the 2010-11 season.
After four seasons and four trips to the NCAA Tournament with the Bobcats, Nick Kellogg played professionally overseas. He said he hoped to eventually finish his playing career on his own terms, but it didn’t quite work out that way.
“Due to COVID and some other things, it kind of wasn't, but it was definitely a transition. But ultimately, I just kind of had to keep telling myself that being around the game was the most important thing,” Nick Kellogg said. “If I couldn't play then I was going to either coach or help guys play or player development, things of that nature. It was definitely a difficult transition, but if you go somewhere and you win a championship, that helps a little bit.”
In his role as Milwaukee’s video coordinator, Nick Kellogg said he helped prepare the Bucks coaching staff with their own and opposing teams’ playbooks, scouting and personnel.
He said there’s a “wide gamut” of responsibilities that goes with being a video coordinator — more than first meets the eye.
“It's kind of an all-encompassing role. People hear that and they think it's just all video and straight film,” Nick Kellogg said. “But there's also an on-court piece to it that I don't think a lot of people realize in terms of helping with skill workouts, being there for guys' practice, getting shots up. There's a lot. There's a physical demand on the job as well that goes with it."
Growing up in Central Ohio and attending Columbus DeSales, Nick Kellogg is plenty familiar with the Ohio State men’s basketball program.
“I grew up watching the Buckeyes. Even going back before then, I've seen film and tape of my dad,” Nick Kellogg said. “I just think of tradition and good teams, really good players, good coaches. It's a heck of a program, and to finally be a part of it means a ton.”
Now continuing his coaching career in the college ranks, Nick Kellogg said he hopes to be a “sounding board” for the Buckeyes, using his past playing experience to relate and previous basketball knowledge to share with them.
But the fact that he’ll build on his coaching resume at Ohio State makes it all more special, Nick Kellogg said. He shared the news with his family, and said his father, Clark Kellogg, was thrilled.
“He didn't try to sway me one way or another, but I can tell he's just excited at the opportunity for me to be back home, for one, and then, obviously, to represent the school that he went to and have so much love and admiration for,” Nick Kellogg said. “It was definitely a good combo.”