BuckeyeGrove - Nick Bosa named second-team All-Decade by Big Ten

Joey Bosa wasn't the only member his family to earn an All-Decade distinction Thursday.

Nick Bosa landed on the conference's second team after his older brother and Chase Young were each unveiled as members of the All-Decade first team earlier in the day.

It was far from the first time Nick has followed in his brothers footsteps, though. After Joey Bosa won the Big Ten's Defensive Lineman of the Year award back-to-back in 2014 and '15 for the Buckeyes, Nick did the same as a sophomore in 2017, tallying 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

Nick Bosa broke out for a five-sack season as a true freshman the year before, and entering his junior year, Nick was considered one of the best players in the country.

Nick Bosa recorded four sacks and a touchdown on the Buckeye defense in the first three games of the 2018 season, but a groin injury ultimately ended his Ohio State career early as he opted not to return to the program to focus on the NFL Draft.

The decision worked for Nick, as he was taken No. 2 overall in the draft and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award after a standout first year with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

The Big Ten will continue to unroll its All-Decade team Friday with quarterbacks, punters, kickers, coach and all-purpose player announcements.