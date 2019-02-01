Former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa has spent the last several months preparing for the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine after getting hurt in Ohio State’s win against TCU in week three of the season. Bosa shut it down for the season and in turn ended his Ohio State career just after three games of the 2018 season but all of the time of rehab and work is paying off with the combine coming up in just a few short weeks.

Bosa ended his Ohio State career with 17.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in just 29 games with the Buckeyes. Ohio State obviously missed having Bosa out on the field as the team ended up going 13-1 for the season while winning a Big Ten Championship along with a Rose Bowl title over Washington.

“If there's anything he'd like to re-test, then he'll go to the Ohio State pro day and re-test there,” said John Bosa . “I'm pretty sure he's going to be pleased with everything he does at the combine.”

Often times players who are coming off of an injury will go to the combine and just go through the interviewing process with countless numbers of teams but that won’t be the case with Nick according to his father.

The combine is the biggest job interview that any aspiring football player could go through and Bosa will get the chance to show NFL officials why he should be the top pick in the upcoming 2019 draft and be taken two spots ahead of where his brother, Joey , was taken in the 2016 draft.

The decision was made to move Nick away from Columbus (Ohio) to where he could focus exclusively on rehabbing and the next step of his life.

“It was definitely one of the harder things I've went through in my life," Nick Bosa said. "But it's past me now and I have to look forward."

A lot of fans took issue with Bosa's departure and saw it as more of a desertion from the team where he served as a captain. Bosa had the support of his teammates and knew that the decision would not sit well with some people on the outside.

"Obviously there were some people who had issues, but that’s fine," Bosa continued. "I love all my guys at Ohio State, and they all understood what I had to do for myself. The players are all on the same page."

There was hope that if Bosa would have stayed with the Buckeyes that he would have been able to compete in either the Big Ten title game or whatever bowl game that the Buckeyes would have ended up in. Reports came out that Bosa would not have been 100-percent by that point, a fact that was confirmed by his father.

“His training was a combination of rehab and training,” John Bosa said. “Health-wise, as of about three weeks ago, now it's 100 percent training for the combine. So, he's 100-percent healthy and ready to go.”

Several mock NFL drafts have Bosa slated to be the No. 1 player selected in the upcoming draft while others have him within the top-three. It will be a big decision for the Arizona Cardinals as they hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.

A solid performance at the combine would go a long way in solidifying Bosa’s status as a top pick and would announce to the football world that Bosa is back after a core injury sidelined him for several months.

Bosa, quarterback Dwayne Haskins and defensive lineman Dre’mont Jones are all expected to go in the first round of the upcoming draft. They will all take their first step with the NFL Scouting Combine which takes place in downtown Indianapolis starting on February 27th.