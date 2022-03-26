Nicholas Petit-Frere leaves Ohio State with no regrets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ever since he played his final snap at Ohio State, Nicholas Petit-Frere has been living on cloud nine.

To him, it’s a continuation of what he spent four seasons doing with the Buckeyes, making sure he was physically, mentally and emotionally prepared, but to a whole other level: learning what it takes to be a professional, what it takes to be an NFL player.

Wednesday was the chance to show that progress off, and the former Ohio State offensive tackle wasn’t nervous.

He was at first, stepping into the Woody Hayes Athletic Center days before his first workout with a bit of anxious energy, instantly evaporating at the sight of his friends and teammates, signifying that Petit-Frere was home.

For the actual drills, though, for the performance the offensive tackle was set to put on at his Pro Day, Petit-Frere was fine. He’d been training since December, developing a trust and a confidence that he would take the field for his final practice session and do what he always did, walking in the footsteps of the Pro Days he’d seen before in that very spot: Josh Myers’, Isaiah Prince’s and Wyatt Davis’.

“I saw what they did. I saw how they performed, how they carried themselves,” Petit-Frere said. “All I said to myself was I want to make sure I do exactly what they did because they represented themselves so well, they represented Ohio State really well.”

When he saw Myers, Prince and Davis participate in their pro days, Petit-Frere knew this was his path all along. He knew he would get his chance at some point. He just never knew when.

Over the course of the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Ohio State offensive tackle at the same plan: come in and play as hard as he could all season long, helping the Buckeyes win a national title. And at two points — the bye week and at the end of the season — allow himself to “come up for air,” seeing where he was at.

At the bye week, it was more of an assessment for the remainder of the schedule, seeing what he could do to make his team better, to improve himself and get Ohio State where it needed to be for contention.

The big questions, the self-evaluation came at the end of the season, a season that ended with the offensive tackle being named a first-team All-American.

The personal accomplishments were not the first thing on Petit-Frere’s mind though. Instead, it was what he was unable to accomplish and how his final game ended — the loss in Ann Arbor to rival Michigan.

“That’s probably the biggest thing that was going through my mind: ‘Is that how I wanted to end it off? Is that kind of the ending of my career here at Ohio State?’ My goal was to help my team win a national championship, goal was to win as many games as possible, graduate with a degree. Along with that comes beating the team up north every single year,” Petit-Frere said. “That’s how we understand. We know we have to, to get to that point, we have to beat them. We have to win that game.

“It was hard. That probably was one of the harder things to really cope with was that I really wanted to take this one opportunity, this one shot to go play in the NFL, to go run at the combine, for me to go back to Pro Day to do the things I saw all my former teammates, the teammates that I love, do. To have that kind of just sitting there, it hurts to this day. I told a lot of coaches, that’s probably the worst loss I have experienced in my life.”