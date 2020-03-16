The National Football League announced on Monday that all public events in conjunction with the upcoming NFL Draft will be canceled but that the April 23rd-25th event will still go on.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced this decision via press release distributed among NFL media.

This decision is a result of the worldwide concern of the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the steps that nations around the world are putting into place to limit crowds and practice ‘social distancing’ to try and keep the public safe during this public health outbreak.

“This decision reflects our foremost priority – the heath and the safety of all fans and citizens,” Goodell said. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”

The three-day event will still be televised as the NFL is looking into ‘innovative options’ as to how the event will be conducted.

The Buckeyes were set to be well-represented at the upcoming draft with both Chase Young and Jeff Okudah set to not only be first round picks but likely top-five picks in the draft and to have their moment on stage with the NFL Commissioner for a photo op of a lifetime.

11 Ohio State players took part in the recent NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier this year and several other Ohio State players were hoping to make their mark at the upcoming Ohio State Pro Day. That event has been postponed until further notice and it is unknown how the NFL and the school will handle events like that as all non-essential travel for the league has been put on hold for the time being under the current situation across the world.