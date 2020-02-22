TOP FIVE

1. Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State

Recruiting: At the Army All-American Bowl, Okudah committed to Ohio State over Florida State, Oklahoma, Georgia and others. Stats: In three seasons with the Buckeyes, Okudah registered 83 tackles and two fumble recoveries. He registered all three of his interceptions this past season and he forced a fumble as well. Farrell’s take: Okudah was a five-star safety who could have also projected as a cornerback coming out of high school because he was great in solo coverage. He waited his turn and is now the top defensive back in college football with great ball skills and instincts. I loved the way he competed in high school. He just wanted to go against the best and he never backed down from a challenge. He should be a top five pick.

2. Grant Delpit, LSU

Recruiting: Delpit committed to LSU the summer prior to his senior season, but with a coaching transition there he made it clear in the fall that he wanted then-interim coach Ed Orgeron to get the job. USC, Florida, Texas A&M and others tried to flip him, but Delpit stuck with the Tigers. Stats: Delpit totaled 199 tackles, eight interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over three seasons with the Tigers. Farrell’s take: Delpit was highly ranked as the No. 70 prospect in the Rivals100, but he was also someone I thought we might have undervalued, and it’s showing that we did. He had length, good size and great instincts overall. Now he’s become one of the best all-around defenders in the country. Delpit is a star and will be an easy first-rounder. He’s been inconsistent at times, so he’s a risky pick, but his ceiling is so high.

3. Xavier McKinney, Alabama

Recruiting: McKinney had been committed to Alabama early in his recruitment but backed off that pledge. He was then down to Alabama and Clemson and he surprised many at the Under Armour Game by recommitting to the Crimson Tide. Stats: Over three seasons, McKinney finished with 175 tackles (including 95 this past season) along with five interceptions, six forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Farrell’s take: McKinney was a highly regarded safety prospect out of high school who was ranked in the national top 50 for his speed and coverage skills. He was so smooth at everything that he made things look easy, and he continues to do so. He’s an excellent tackler, he has big-play ability and he is always around the football.

4. Kristian Fulton, LSU

Recruiting: On National Signing Day, Fulton picked LSU over Arkansas and Florida. He had taken a late visit to Gainesville, but LSU hung on to land his commitment. Stats: Over just 24 games in a three-year career in Baton Rouge, Fulton totaled 56 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He added 20 pass deflections, including 14 this past season. Farrell’s take: Fulton was a Rivals100 prospect for good reason as he was a very athletic defensive back with good length and a frame to fill out. He wasn’t the biggest corner but he played with a physical edge and he was always good in run support. He should be a first-round draft pick and he’s a true lockdown player at the next level.

5. Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Recruiting: Rated as a four-star wide receiver, Diggs committed to Alabama late in his senior season but his recruitment was not done. His brother, Stefon, had played at Maryland and the Terrapins pushed hard, along with LSU and Miami throughout his recruitment. Stats: Over four seasons – but only three playing defensive back after transitioning from receiver – Diggs totaled 68 tackles and four interceptions. He added two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Farrell’s take: Diggs was a Rivals250 wide receiver prospect coming out of high school who was often compared to his brother, Stefon. And like Stefon he was a great two-way player and turned to cornerback in college. He has good size and turns and runs well staying on the hip of his opponent, and he’s another possible first-rounder.

TWO TO WATCH

CJ Henderson, Florida

Recruiting: Leading up to his signing day decision, Henderson reportedly flip-flopped numerous times between Florida and Miami. His high school coach stepped away from Henderson’s recruitment in the closing days since Henderson couldn’t make up his mind between the Gators and the Hurricanes and he needed more time. He finalized his choice with UF. Stats: Henderson finished with 93 tackles and six interceptions over three seasons in Gainesville. He also added two forced fumbles and 20 pass deflections. Farrell’s take: Henderson was a Rivals250 prospect coming out of high school and highly touted. We liked his length and his frame and he had excellent closing speed and could turn and run with anyone. He has emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the country and is just overshadowed a bit by a strong group of corners.

Jaylon Johnson, Utah