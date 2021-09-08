 ScarletAndGrayReport - NFL Draft: Top 10 WR prospects as the 2021 season begins
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-08 10:28:13 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL Draft: Top 10 WR prospects as the 2021 season begins

Chris Olave
Chris Olave (AP Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

With the college football season underway let’s take a look at the top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022. We continue with the wide receivers.

1. Chris Olave, Ohio State  

Olave has that “it” factor that is hard to define. He doesn’t do anything great, but he’s so smooth and unstoppable you just want him on your team.

2. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Wilson is longer and arguably more athletic than Olave, so it’s a tough call. He can make some amazing catches on bad balls, which NFL scouts love.

3. Drake London, USC 

OK, I’ll admit it. I wasn’t sold on London at first, but he’s improving with every film breakdown. His size and athletic ability are off the charts.

4. Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama  

You don’t hear a ton about Tolbert, but he has size and excellent hands. He is hard to check physically.

5. Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Dotson gets knocked a bit for his lack of size, but his speed is amazing and he keeps showing he can get deep against defenses despite a lot of attention.

6. Zay Flowers, Boston College  

Flowers just continues to impress as a reliable receiver who will make plays all over the field and bail out the offense at times.

7. Ty Fryfogle, Indiana  

Fryfogle had a solid first game, but speed questions will need to be answered for the big wide receiver.

8. Treylon Burks, Arkansas  

His size and speed are impressive, but Burks can sometimes disappear despite being so physically imposing.

9. George Pickens, Georgia  

Pickens isn’t playing yet because of that knee injury, but his body of work and expected return keep him on this list. He could shoot up the list if he returns healthy.

10. David Bell, Purdue  

Bell gets the No. 10 spot here right now, but it could go to many others. This isn’t a top- heavy draft class, but it’s very deep. Bell's size and range are excellent.

