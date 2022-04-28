NFL Draft Preview: Ohio State's draft profiles

The NFL Draft is nearly here. Five different players from Ohio State's record-breaking offense are expected to be taken this weekend for a chance to show what they can do at the next level. Here's a look at each player's strengths and weaknesses, what each could bring to the table and where each could be selected this weekend.

WR Garrett Wilson

Hometown: Austin, TX Height: 6’0” Weight: 183 pounds Arms: 32” Hands 9 7/8" 40-yard dash: 4.38 Vertical: 36 Broad Jump: 123



Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths (NFL.com) - Made 27 catches for 371 yards and 6 touchdowns over his last three games. - Deceptive speed seems to surprise single coverage. - Instant acceleration creates his "plays fast" profile. - Shows feel for mixing up speed inside the route. - Play strength to fight through route pressure and get back on track. - Consistent to separate on deep ins, posts and go routes. - Hands are instinctive, sudden and strong. - Good hand extension to pluck throws away from his frame. - Hang-time leaper and mid-air contortionist. - Brings in really difficult jump balls and 50-50s. - Slip-and-go talent after the catch. - Experienced as punt returner. Weaknesses (NFL.com) - Linear release will get touched up by press. - Takes off without a clear route plan. - Needs better route adjustment in traffic. - Route-running is raw and segmented. - Sloppy footwork in and out of intermediate break points. - Hindered by elongated stem and excessive stutter-stepping. - Suffered from focus drops near the sideline. - Average win rate in battle for positioning.

Scouting reports

“Wilson's game is lacking in polish, but some scouts believe his play strength and run-after-catch ability make him a more valuable draft commodity than Ohio State teammate Chris Olave. He's a linear, inside/outside receiver with trouble eluding press cleanly and is very inefficient with routes over the first two levels. His long speed is good, but the acceleration burst is what makes him such an effective separator in space. He might not be smooth getting there, but he has eye-popping ball skills when it's time to go make a play. Wilson needs to work on his ability to consistently uncover on all three levels, but he has the traits to become a very good WR2 if he tightens up areas of concern.” — NFL.com “Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson is a dynamic threat with the ball in his hands and offers the kind of run after catch ability that is sure to command a role at the NFL level. Wilson, who is a part of the crowded wide receiver room in Columbus and has enjoyed a career year in 2021, projects best to the NFL game as a slot receiver, where his short-area agility will afford him more room to work and create space and he can be more naturally crafted quick touches for an offense that commands spacing issues with a prominent vertical passing attack. Those conditions parallel what Wilson often works with at Ohio State and would help to both maximize his immediate impact and allow the same creative touches he sees in college to follow him to the pros. I appreciate Wilson’s versatility as an offensive weapon and would hope to see him placed into a role that features him in the RPO game as a bubble/glance threat, as a jet motion option to get him leverage to the perimeter quickly, and as an underneath receiver that utilizes his burst to carry across the middle of the field in mesh/drive concepts as the underneath target.” — Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network

Analysis

Wilson’s going to make an NFL passing game extremely happy at the next level, combining consistency with his pass-catching ability and hands with breakaway burst and separation ability with his speed. Whether he’s the first or second wide receiver taken, Wilson could be an NFL slot receiver from Day 1, making an impact at all three levels of the defense. Projection: First round



WR Chris Olave

Hometown: San Ysidro, CA Height: 6'0" Weight: 187 Arms: 31 1/8 Hands: 9 1/2" 40-yard dash: 4.39 Vertical: 32 Broad Jump: 124

Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths (NFL.com) - Buttery smooth mode of operation. - Able to jab and juke press doors open. - Top-end speed creates vertical opportunities. - Glider with ability to route coverage up. - Burst for separation on all three levels. - Able to sit and settle quickly for hitch/curl. - Alters weight and direction for balanced route turns. - Effortless in the air and can create a highlight. - Adjusts speed to ball flight. - Ball skills feature plus focus and well-timed, sudden hands. - Scrambles with his quarterback. - Blocked two punts during career and has gunner talent. Weaknesses (NFL.com) - Scheme provided a lot of room for free play. - Lack of desired play strength could become a concern. - Room for more manipulation as a route salesman. - Average hand strength to finish the catch. - Inconsistent working back to the throw when needed. - Failed to hold onto would-be touchdown catch in first quarter of loss to Michigan. - Average in run-after-catch mode. - Gets run through as run blocker.

Scouting reports

"The quiet storm of the Ohio State wide receiver corps, Olave is smooth, steady and makes things happen. His movements are fluid and easy from snap to the catch and all points between. He's fast but efficient and plays with the bend and foot agility to uncover on all three levels. Olave possesses natural, well-rounded ball skills but needs to add play strength to ward off the physical challenges that are headed his way. His play traits should allow for success beyond the scheme and talent advantages surrounding him at Ohio State. He is an inside/outside hybrid appealing to offenses looking for a field-stretcher with the ability to take on a sizable catch load." — NFL.com "Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is one of college football’s most refined route-runners. A true route technician, Olave has illustrated high levels of football IQ and is the latest product of an Ohio State Buckeyes program that is churning out high-level prospects under the watch of wide receivers coach Brian Hartline. Olave lacks the physical stature to be a dominant possession receiver in traffic and his worst moments do seem to come when contested or looking to high-point footballs in traffic, but an accurate passer will be able to feed him the football on schedule and allow Olave’s high-end separation skills to shine in the pro game. Olave took advantage of a higher market share of targets in 2020 and was the clear and obvious preferred target of quarterback Justin Fields in the passing game, alongside teammate Garrett Wilson. Those trends continued in 2021 with a young quarterback in C.J. Stroud taking over the offense and Olave has continued to shred opposing defenses on his way to setting the OSU career record for receiving touchdowns. Olave’s route-running and releases will offer him a strong chance to translate to just about any passing system in the league — it will be more so a preference of whether or not Olave plays inside or outside depending on team-by-team preferences for measurables on the perimeter. Expectations for Olave should fall in line with some of the other successful rookies in recent years: an immediate impact player on his new team once he finds out his landing spot." — Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network

Analysis

Olave didn't have many expectations for his time at Ohio State, first being introduced to then-offensive coordinator Ryan Day as the wide receiver then-quarterback target Jack Tuttle was throwing to. But in his four years, Olave, the former three-star, has developed into one of the best and most consistent receivers the Buckeyes have ever had, showing the breakaway speed and the catching ability to make an impact from his first day of training camp. Projection: First round

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Hometown: Tampa, FL Height: 6'5" Weight: 316 Arms: 33 5/8" Hands: 10 3/4" 40-yard dash: 5.14 Vertical: 24.5 Broad Jump: 103

Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths (NFL.com) - Above-average athletic talent with loose hips. - Adequate lateral quickness to cross-face defender. - Efficient in finding centered fits into stretch plays. - Can swivel hips into position on reach and seal assignments. - Maintains foot chop through the down-block. - Plays with control and tempo climbing up to linebackers. - Agility to make blocks in space and recoveries in pass pro. - Identifies potential pressure points from lurking defenders off the line. - Quick, choppy slides in pass sets and mirror. - Active, ready feet to match two-way go from wide rushers. - Access to sudden redirection to catch incoming twists. - Adequate clinch strength and success to halt the rush. Weaknesses (NFL.com) - Must add play strength. - Needs better pass-set depth to prevent early turn.Impatient and lurches with outside h ands. - Hasn't learned to consistently re-establish hand positioning. - Plays with vulnerable outside hand and mushy inside post. - Base can get too wide and upright at punch point. - Needs more seasoning with angles and landmarks. - Unable to neutralize and sustain against stronger opponents.

Scouting reports

"Talented, athletic left tackle prospect who needs more time to develop before he's ready for next-level edge attacks. Petit-Frere possesses clutch strength and mirror quickness in pass pro but is soft on his edges, which will be identified and attacked until his play strength and hand-fighting improve. His inability to stalemate stronger players with consistency is a real concern in any scheme. He has plus play traits at a high-priority position but erratic reps against Michigan's power and Penn State's quickness generate a "buyer beware" label on a high-floor, low-ceiling left tackle with Day 2 value." — NFL.com "Ohio State left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere projects favorably to the next level as a starting tackle. He’s a natural on the left side of the line, as his footwork and movement skills appear to be smoother when manning the left tackle spot. We’ve gotten a good look at Petit-Frere in both settings, as he was a full-time starter for the Buckeyes in 2020 at right tackle before transitioning to left tackle in 2021 and occasionally adding reps at right tackle for a series or two throughout the course of the season. Petit-Frere has excellent physical tools and offers the kind of frame that is meant to play on the edge. He’s long, dense, and fluid as an athlete, offering a promising skill set for an NFL team to continue to tinker with in an effort to reach his high ceiling. There are some technical and instinctual lapses that pop up from time to time in his footwork and angles, but generally speaking, Petit-Frere has overwhelmed most opponents with his blend of traits. I like him best in a zone-heavy offense, as that’s what he was asked to execute most frequently at Ohio State, but I think he’s conceptually a scheme flexible player that can drive block, step and flow laterally to run backside cutoff, or take vertical sets in deep-set passing—which Ohio State did a fair amount of out of play-action passes. I’m highly encouraged by the development we’ve seen from Petit-Frere over the course of his time in Columbus. He’s successfully maintained an athletic profile worthy of a first-round tackle despite reportedly adding some 40 pounds onto his frame since first arriving on campus. That’s a testament to how athletic he really is and suggests he’s continuing to grow and mature into his NFL-caliber frame." — Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network

Analysis

Petit-Frere is a player who has fallen in love with the process, stemming from his days in the weight room with Mickey Marroti at Ohio State and showing up on the field, developing his five-star potential on the field for the Buckeyes. That has turned into a love that has showed up in the draft process, showing off his athletic frame on the edge of the line. He's a smart player that's still developing and maturing. While he may not be ready from day one, Petit-Frere could grow into a solid tackle for any team that takes a chance on him. Projection: Third round

TE Jeremy Ruckert

Hometown: Lindenhurst, NY Height: 6'5" Weight: 250 Arms: 32 3/4" Hands: 10 1/8"

Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths (NFL.com) - Rocked up with quality lean mass on his frame. - Explosive testing potential. - Brings toughness as a blocker. - Radar and balance to find and tag targets in space. - Races across formation looking to flatten backside chasers. - Makes quick adjustments finding work as run blocker. - Adequate catch radius. - Adjusts pad level to secure low throws. - Sells initial break on double moves. Weaknesses (NFL.com) - Hip tightness led to rolling stops on hitch routes. - Not much separation burst from route breaks. - Double catches show themselves. - Straight-line runner with limited YAC potential. - Loses block positioning due to wide hands at point of attack. - Drops head into initial contact. - Needs to keep pads over his feet as base blocker.

Scouting reports

"Muscular move tight end on the collegiate level who should be able to find a home as an in-line worker. Ruckert should test well creating a favorable height-weight-speed profile that could push him up draft boards. He blocks with good aggression, but can be a little inconsistent at the point of attack for now. He's not as explosive in his route-running as his testing might indicate but will catch what is thrown his way even though he might never be much of a volume target. He has TE2 potential and could become an average NFL starter." — NFL.com "Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert projects as a viable threat in an NFL passing game. Ruckert’s development as the primary tight end for the Buckeyes has spanned over several seasons—he’s been an enticing complementary piece of the puzzle but never someone who was asked to serve in a starring role as a pass-catcher. Ruckert’s best season in that regard comes in 2021 as the fifth option in the offense behind star receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, and running back TreVeyon Henderson. But when Ruckert does allocate targets, he’s efficient in hauling in passes and with the spacing challenges posed by Ohio State’s 11-personnel grouping, Ruckert is usually isolated in a one-on-one matchup. He’s been a killer in the red zone, too (all five of his 2020 scores came in the red area). In total, he hauled in 12 touchdown receptions in 51 career catches entering into his final contest, the 2022 Rose Bowl versus Utah. Many of those scores have come out of play-action, where Ruckert’s role as a blocker and his ability to climb to the second level on seal blocks can be well hidden and allow him to burst free on delayed releases out of stalk blocks and into the open. I think that Ruckert is a plus athlete for the position, or at least he plays like one. And with more freeing roles available to him in other offenses other than an OSU one that traditionally treats tight ends like afterthoughts, I think the ceiling is there for Ruckert to be a much better pro player than he is a college receiver. In the blocking phases of the position, Ruckert is used often in split-flow fits and has the mass necessary to crack the end man on the line of scrimmage effectively. That experience will prove helpful as he looks to acclimate to an NFL responsibility that is likely to ask him to play in the box." — Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network

Analysis

Ruckert is a player that really hasn't peaked yet. In an offense where the tight end has been viewed as more of an afterthought in the passing game, the former four-star showed the potential of being an all-around tight end option, taking one-on-one opportunities in and around the redzone, while also developing an ability to inline block if necessary. Ruckert's impact will be much greater at the next level, even though he was not able to show what he could bring with a foot injury keeping him out of the NFL Combine and Ohio State's Pro Day. Projection: Third round

DE Tyreke Smith

Hometown: Cleveland, OH Height: 6'3" Weight: 254 Arms: 33 1/4' Hands: 10 1/4" 40-yard dash: 4.86 Vertical: 34 Broad Jump: 117

Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths (NFL.com) - Elongated lateral slides bolster success on slants. - Edge-setting potential with more weight work. - Uncoils his length with good timing into opponents. - Snappy block shed to tackle.Hard-charging demeanor in rush mode. - Rushes with knee-bend and good pad level. - Rush tools to grease the edge. - Upper-body turn makes him slippery at punch point. - Long levers create effective Ferris wheel swim move. Weaknesses (NFL.com) - Frenetic movements with arms and legs flying around. - Lacks balance and base for sudden change of direction. - Banged around by Daniel Faalele in Minnesota game. - Lacks desired foot quickness off the snap. - Slow-footed upfield charge is full of inefficiencies. - Takes erratic pathways to the top of the rush. - Rush counters need to be part of a crafted plan. - Struggles to maintain his track when punched. - Below-average strength to drive through tackle's inside edge.

Scouting reports

"Elastic, long-limbed edge defender whose unbridled, attacking style brings both highs and lows in every game. Smith's urgent motor is an ingredient that gives him a chance to find some success in the pros, but his inefficiencies and lack of body control limit his ceiling. Filling out the frame -- especially his lower half -- will be essential to become a functional edge setter. His pass rush is long and slippery, and there are enough flashes to intrigue evaluators looking for a rotational 4-3 end with sub-package rush potential." — NFL.com "Ohio State EDGE defender Tyreke Smith is a highly interesting prospect among this year’s crop of pass rushers. Smith has ample bright flashes on film and has been a productive pass rusher for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons—although his pressure rate doesn’t consistently yield final numbers in the stat sheet and you’ll need to look closer to appreciate the potential that’s illustrated in his game. Smith has been the Buckeyes’ best pass rusher for the last two seasons but has only a handful of sacks to show for his effort. There’s good twitch off the edge present here to allow Smith to challenge tackles in a variety of ways and he’s shown himself to become a progressively more nuanced player with his hand usage throughout the course of his time with the Buckeyes. This is a player capable of winning from all angles and taking multiple rush lanes to do so—Ohio State even dropped him into coverage on occasion to try to buzz underneath some quick game in the flats. Smith feels like a player destined to become a more productive pro than he was in college but he’ll need to work through the nagging injury history that has dogged him in Columbus and helped to bog down his development as a finisher in both the run game and as a pass rusher. Smith was a pleasant surprise to study and his NFL team is getting a high-tools, high-motor, high-upside player who should be able to serve in a rotational role up front sooner rather than later." — The Draft Network

Analysis

Smith never had his chance to peak at the college level. Coming into a room with high expectations as that carry-over from the days of Chase Young, Smith could have been looked at as one of the players to continue that dominance. Instead, the numbers waned and injuries kept him off the field consistently, even thought he film said he was cut from the same cloth as many members of the Buckeyes' defensive line room. Smith isn't a finished product, but could have the potential to develop into someone who can consistently find his way into the backfield and put pressure on the quarterback. Projection: Fifth round

OG Thayer Munford

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH Height: 6'6" Weight: 328 Arms: 35 1/8" Hands: 10 1/8" 40-yard dash: 5.39 Vertical: 22 Broad Jump: 104

Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths (NFL.com) - Four-year starter. - Starting experience at left tackle and left guard. - Uses above-average length with some effectiveness. - Recovers to re-engage through heavy contact in run game. - Has potential to move his man on single blocks. - Well-timed outside hand in pass protection. - Maintains weight on inside leg as a pass-setting tackle. - Above-average upper-body power jostles opponents. - Big hands for quick clinches against unimaginative rushers. - Showed ability to stymie and redirect edge rushers in 2020. Weaknesses (NFL.com) - Waist-bending and leaning get him in trouble. - Fails to bring feet with him as run blocker. - Needs better pop and commitment for secure blocks. - Too slow laterally to make much difference as zone blocker. - Plodding and erratic on second-level adjustments. - Lateral slides and change of direction are labored. - Struggles with balance and recovery once beaten. - Sloppy footwork in pass sets lead to some ugly losses. - Needs better accuracy and quicker re-sets with his hands.

Scouting reports

"Munford managed his bump inside to guard in 2021, but a move back to tackle is in his best interest. He is a limited athlete and scheme-dependent in the run game. Coaches will fret over his lack of body control and footwork but he has some upper-body pop to work with if a coach can get his hand placement corrected. On his 2020 tape, he is usually first in with his hands and has the ability to derail the rush when he closes the distance properly. His heavy feet prevent fluid change of direction or sustained mirroring so matchup-based struggles are likely. He's a below-average run blocker who can look unorthodox in pass protection, but he's long and understands how to use his length to make blocks. He'll eventually be a starting tackle with guard flexibility." — NFL.com "Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford will appeal to NFL teams for his stature and versatility as a player. He’s been charged with holding a number of roles as a starter on the Buckeyes offensive front, most recently as the team’s starting left guard aside Nicholas Petit-Frere in 2021. Prior to that, Munford served as the team’s left tackle in 2020. He’s got the strapping frame to be an NFL tackle if need be, but his most recent play has cast some doubt on a projection there. Munford now, with a successful career at Ohio State behind him, will be an option for NFL teams who run a lot of inside zone concepts as the Buckeyes have offered him as both a tackle and guard. There’s prototypical size here for Munford but his movement skills appeared to regress in 2021. I do appreciate the flexibility and willingness to kick inside to guard this past season but that sacrifice, combined with his play, has left a bit of a sour taste; I’m hoping to see a more dynamic and fluid version of Munford at the pro level, particularly if he’s left inside for his NFL home. I thought 2020 was Munford’s best campaign with the Buckeyes. He took a massive leap forward that season relative to his 2019 play, but 2021 saw a bit of a regression back to his norms across the full depth of his career in Columbus. He’ll enter the 2022 NFL Draft process with some questions regarding consistency as a result." — Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network

Analysis

Munford showcased his fair share of flexibility last season, moving inside to guard with Petit-Frere and Dawand Jones occupying the two tackle spots on the outside of Greg Studrawa's offensive line. While he showed a bit of inconsistency with the position change and with four tackles playing on the line, Munford developed another wrinkle that will help him stand out to NFL teams. Even if he may not be the most game-ready option of the draft, coming in as a four-year starter with one of the better units in the country only gives him an advantage at the next level. Projection: Fifth round

DT Haskell Garrett

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV Height: 6'2" Weight: 300 Arms: 31 5/8" Hands: 9 7/8" 40-yard dash: 5.08 Vertical: 24

Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths (NFL.com) - Efficient movement at point of attack. - Strong, quick hands to defeat the guard. - Upper-body turn helps him get skinny through the gap. - Strength to snatch and occupy block to keep linebacker free. - Fairly effective wrist control. - Crisp two-hand swipe knocks punch away. - Able to activate slap/swim combination with ease. - Pass rush features a clean spin counter. - Secondary rush effort is there. Weaknesses (NFL.com) - Not built for two-gapping schemes. - Bulldozed out of the way against his will. - Lacks length for quick stack-and-shed. - Can be reached and sealed by backside blocks. - Not a very sticky finisher as a tackler. - Short arms limit rush-counter effectiveness. - Average foot quickness to attack both edges as a rusher. - Very modest closing burst nullifies an early advantage.

Scouting reports

"Three-technique with average size and athleticism who needs to play in a one-gapping front where his ability to find the gap can be made useful. Garrett has a good football IQ and is skilled, but he's not able to impose his will across all levels of competition. He can discard the average guard with efficient hand work but he's missing the length to play read-and-react, and the anchor to occupy space against most double teams. He's not explosive but does have the tools to help threaten a pocket as a rusher. Haskell is a scheme-dependent, middle-round prospect with rotational value." — NFL.com "Haskell Garrett was a 4-star recruit coming out of Bishop Gorman High School. According to 247 Sports, Garrett ranked as the No. 68 player in the nation, No. 6 DT, and No. 4 in the state of Nevada. Garrett is a four-time varsity letter winner who has played on four Big Ten championship teams the past four years. He was a First-Team All-American in 2020. He is a vertical attacking defensive lineman. He plays with an explosive first step and leverage to defeat his opponents. His powerful hands create issues for opposing OL to control him in one-on-one situations. Despite his power, he struggles as a two-gapper and against double teams. He’s best used as a solo-gap penetrator." — The Draft Network

Analysis