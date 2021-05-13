COLUMBUS, OH –– Gee Scott Jr.’s unexpected move from wide receiver to tight end was one of the more intriguing revelations from the Buckeyes’ spring camp, but injury kept the second-year talent from showing off his progress at the new position in the spring game.

He may not challenge senior Jeremy Ruckert for snaps any time soon, but Scott’s development at tight end remains an exciting proposition nonetheless. The next steps for Scott heading into the summer, according to offensive coordinator and new position coach Kevin Wilson, are putting on weight and becoming a competent blocker; a process Wilson thinks could take a while.