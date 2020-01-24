COLUMBUS, Ohio – While there are positions to be filled for Ohio State, the Buckeyes do not need to worry about arguably the most important position.

Justin Fields is back, but he is not the same player he was a year ago. A year of experience and heartbreak has equipped him to lead the 2020 Buckeyes to a redemption season.

“So the good thing is the quarterback is back, and he's like, he's completely different than he was 365 days ago, because of what he did, and falling short,” Mickey Marotti said.

A little over a year ago, Justin Fields announced his decision to transfer to Ohio State. The last year has been a whirlwind as the former backup at Georgia rose into the Heisman spotlight and led the Buckeyes to a playoff berth.

Before the magical sophomore season, however, Fields was still trying to fit in with his new team. Between adjusting to a new city, team and routine, there was a feeling out process that prevented the quarterback from feeling fully comfortable.

“Well, I think like last year when he showed up, he was quiet he was trying to fit in,” Marotti said. “He was trying to find the nutrition room. He was trying to find classes. He wasn't sure about the workout, he didn't know who his buddies were. It's cold, everything. I mean, he didn't know anybody.”

Fast forward a year and Fields is settled in to being a Buckeye. At a position as critical as quarterback, the leadership, talent and confidence that Fields will bring is invaluable to the development of the rest of the team.

“Now all of a sudden he's the starting quarterback,” Marotti said. “He's earned a reputation of being a hard worker. He knows he's the leader now. He knows what needs to be done. He has a whole different mindset of the offense and where that needs to go. He knows that he has to do a great job with those young receivers. So to me, it's like completely different”

Ohio State will have to develop a talented group of young wideouts, and the leadership of Fields will help make the transition to the college game easier.

Marotti disclosed that Fields is fully participating in the January workouts and that he is no longer hindered by the knee injury. If Fields is a microcosm for the team as a whole in 2020, the Buckeyes will have a confidence and will to win that could lead them to great success.