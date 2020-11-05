It’s still early, but Ohio State has clearly separated themselves from other powerhouse programs when it comes to recruiting in the 2022 cycle.

As of publishing this piece, the Buckeyes are up to seven total commits, and are No. 1 on the Rivals Team Rankings. In fact, even though LSU holds the same number of pledges as them, the program has 168 more total points than the Tigers.

The recent addition to Ohio State’s stellar class is Benji Gosnell, who straps up the pads for East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, North Carolina. No decision dates for other targets are set in stone, but this could potentially kick off an epic run for the Buckeyes.

For Gosnell, the fifth-ranked tight end in the nation, he believes there’s even more great things to come for Ryan Day’s staff.

“It felt different with Ohio State,” Gosnell told BuckeyeGrove. “I can see myself playing there, playing with Bennett, playing with Coach Wilson and Coach Day. And the people we’re going to bring into my class and these next couple of years, they’re going to be great people and they’re going to be great players.”