Ohio State loses a lot, but so does much of the Big Ten. The losses at Ohio State are deep however with reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, Keita Bates-Diop , leading a group of four players who played in their final year with the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes would go on to finish with a 25-9 record, a second place (tied) finish in the Big Ten, make the NCAA Tournament and nearly make it to the Sweet Sixteen after a furious comeback against Gonzaga would see the Buckeyes fall short in the final minutes of the game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2017-18 Buckeyes exceeded expectations by a wide margin last year, mostly because there were none. Ohio State had to scramble for a coach late in the game with the departure of Thad Matta and new coach Chris Holtmann and his staff had to hit the ground running almost a year ago to the day.

This means that the Buckeyes are going to have to replace 44.1 points per game (58.0-percent of their total scoring) along with 18.8 rebounds per game (50.8-percent of their total rebounds) and 7.4 assists per game (49.3-percent of their total assists).

Names like C.J. Jackson, Kaleb Wesson and Micah Potter will all have to step up this season as well as incoming graduate transfer Keyshawn Woods if the Buckeyes want to achieve close to what they did last season.

Does this team feel as if there are a lot of expectations for this upcoming season from the pundits or with the losses, is this somewhat of a reboot of 2017-18?

"I think we have higher expectations for us but at the same time I don't know if the expectations are too high because of how much we lost," Potter said. "We obviously lost the Big Ten player of the year in Keita and then probably one of the greatest leaders ever in Ohio State history with Jae'sean Tate and then we have scorers like Kam Williams and Andrew Dakich who was a leader on and off the floor. We lose a lot, but at the same time we are gaining a lot."

The Buckeyes bring in a heralded recruiting class of four with Luther Muhammad, Jaedon LeDee, Duane Washington and Justin Ahrens. It may be asking a lot to expect a freshman class to step in and play a major role immediately, but the Buckeyes are only returning six scholarship players (seven if you count Joey Lane) from last season's team.

"(The coaches) are probably going to develop a system around the players that we have and not make the players adapt to a system," Potter said. "We will see what happens with that. Freshmen are coming in (here) in a week and half, or whatever. When they get in, we will figure that out."

Woods, a Wake Forest transfer will have to make an immediate impact as well by way of the graduate transfer. Ohio State also received a second transfer, C.J. Walker, from Florida State but he won't be eligible to play until the 2019-20 season after having to sit out a year per NCAA transfer rules.

That has not kept the pair of new players from already impressing during open gyms and showing what the future may hold (a much more immediate future in terms of Woods who has one year to play one).

"We have got new guys like C.J. Walker and Keyshawn Woods coming in, they are already working. In open gyms they are proving their talent," Potter said. "They are fun to play with, they are easy going guys and they always try to make the right play. With all the guys that are coming back, they are working to and ready to take it to the next level. I think we should be alright."

There won't be a lot of time for a learning curve with the Buckeyes in their non-conference schedule with games against Syracuse (home), Cincinnati (away) and UCLA (Chicago) all in the first couple of months of the season. Potter and his teammates navigated a 8-4 non-conference schedule last year before going 15-3 in league play. Only time will tell if they can build off of that with a new cast of characters in 2018-19.