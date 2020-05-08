In surprising news on Wednesday morning, Australian punter Jesse Mirco announced that he was committed to Ohio State on a full scholarship as part of the 2021 recruiting class. The announcement came with some skeptics, but was soon affirmed by the "BOOM" Tweet of Mark Pantoni and other staff members, with BuckeyeGrove receiving confirmation shortly after as well.

Looking back, the news shouldn't have been that surprising, as the Buckeyes will lose talented punter Drue Chrisman following this season, and while there are a few walk-on possibilities that could fill the role, there wasn't a set succession plan in place once Chrisman moves on.

It also wasn't surprising news to the staff, who dipped into the same well that they pulled Cameron Johnston out of a few years back, the ProKick Australia group, who has been training Mirco and recommended him as an option to special teams coordinator Matt Barnes and head coach Ryan Day in their search for the next great punter for the Scarlet and Gray.

Mirco went into detail with BuckeyeGrove on how he ended up pledging to the Buckeyes.