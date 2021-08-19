New Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood discusses why he chose the Buckeyes

The day Ohio State and its fan base have been patiently waiting for is finally here.

After a yearlong-plus dead period because of the COVID-19 pandemic stalled their recruiting efforts, the Buckeyes have finally added a prospect to their 2023 class: Ty Lockwood.

Lockwood, who journeyed up to Columbus not once but twice during the summer, announced his commitment to the program just moments ago. He checks in as the No. 9 tight end on Rivals.com and the top-ranked junior in Tennessee.

He initially considered committing after his visit on July 29, but told BuckeyeGrove that after talking it over with his dad a couple of weeks later, he was ready to make the decision official.

“As soon as you feel like you want to go to a spot, don’t waste any time and all that,” Lockwood. “So, I decided to pull the trigger. The coaches, I called them this past weekend. Told them I was committing. They’re stoked. They’re pretty happy to get this 2023 class started. They’re excited that I’m the guy to do it; especially Coach Wilson and Coach Day, they’re really happy and I’m thankful for that.”