New Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood discusses why he chose the Buckeyes
The day Ohio State and its fan base have been patiently waiting for is finally here.
After a yearlong-plus dead period because of the COVID-19 pandemic stalled their recruiting efforts, the Buckeyes have finally added a prospect to their 2023 class: Ty Lockwood.
Lockwood, who journeyed up to Columbus not once but twice during the summer, announced his commitment to the program just moments ago. He checks in as the No. 9 tight end on Rivals.com and the top-ranked junior in Tennessee.
He initially considered committing after his visit on July 29, but told BuckeyeGrove that after talking it over with his dad a couple of weeks later, he was ready to make the decision official.
“As soon as you feel like you want to go to a spot, don’t waste any time and all that,” Lockwood. “So, I decided to pull the trigger. The coaches, I called them this past weekend. Told them I was committing. They’re stoked. They’re pretty happy to get this 2023 class started. They’re excited that I’m the guy to do it; especially Coach Wilson and Coach Day, they’re really happy and I’m thankful for that.”
Ohio State was the "perfect fit" for Lockwood
Of course, Ohio State was not the only program in strong consideration for Lockwood. He had previously released a top four on July 31 that also featured Florida State, Penn State and South Carolina.
The Buckeyes ultimately ended up winning out for Lockwood as they provided everything he was looking for at the next level.
“What came down to it was the perfect fit I just felt with Ohio State,” Lockwood said. “I’ve been watching Ohio State my entire life. Getting there and seeing it with my own eyes, it’s a pretty crazy scene. The coaching staff is great. I can tell they care about the players and the players love them. There’s a tight bond and brotherhood feeling at Ohio State. I noticed that big time when I went there; I don’t think any other school beat it. It was a different level of brotherhood.”
Lockwood would go on to say that this perfect fit he felt was also a result of Ohio State’s offense and the formations that they use. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder sees a lot of similarities between his high school and the Buckeyes as it pertains to how they utilize their tight ends, adding that he’s capable of lining up in the slot or playing the H-back position.
Putting Ohio State over the top for Lockwood as well is their recent success under Ryan Day, who has compiled a 23-2 record as head coach of the team.
“Another thing is they win games,” Lockwood said. “Under Coach Ryan Day, I don’t think they’ve lost a Big Ten game yet, including the championships. It shows a lot about how they do things there. It shows on the field. I’d say they have the best opportunity to play in big games, so that’s why I chose it.”
