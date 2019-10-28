Ohio State hosted a long list of talented prospects on Saturday for their big win against Wisconsin. One of the players who made the trip to Columbus for the weekend is Camden (NJ) 2021 defensive back Alijah Clark.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Clark already holds offers from Maryland, Rutgers, Pitt, N.C. State, Temple, and UMass, but is drawing interest from a number of top programs across the country, including Ohio State.

This was the first time for both sides to get acquainted with each other, and it's safe to say the two-day visit went well for the Garden State product.