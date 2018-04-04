COLUMBUS, Ohio – There is no position where the Buckeyes may have more questions about the 'unknown' than the linebacker position. It is not a case of the Buckeyes not having talented players who could step into the three vacant roles, it is just a matter of three players stepping up and taking those roles and not letting go in 2018.

The Buckeyes are facing a start of the season with only one player, Malik Harrison, that saw significant playing time at linebacker with a talented group of backers all looking to break through and have their numbers called.

Ohio State knew that Jerome Baker and Chris Worley were not coming back this upcoming season but were shocked when linebacker Tuf Borland was lost with an Achilles injury. Ohio State is hopeful that Borland will be back this season, claiming his recovery will be uncommon and that they are not writing him off for the '18 season.

That leaves a lot of holes at all three linebacker spots on a defense that will be replacing a slew of defensive ends and a first-round cornerback as well.

Linebackers coach Bill Davis is not worried, or at least is doing a good job of not showing it, if he is.

"I am so excited about the group that I am working with," Davis said. "These guys are talented, and they are all in and grinding and it matters to them. I am excited about what is going to happen. I have no worries and the next man will step up. This is a talented group of players at Ohio State at linebacker."