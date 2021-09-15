New 2023 Defensive Line Offer - Kayden McDonald Interview
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Monday evening, Ohio State coach Larry Johnson extended a couple new offers to 2023 prospects. We had a chance to talk with Rivals Top 250 prospect, Kayden McDonald out of North Gwinnett High Sc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news