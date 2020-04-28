One of the top talent producing programs in the nation right now is Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joe's Prep and the Buckeyes have grown quite familiar with the Pennsylvania power recently. Ohio State has grabbed a pair of commitments from the program so far in the 2021 class in quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

But there is plenty of talent waiting in the wings, including class of 2022 cornerback Keenan Nelson Jr. A standout this past fall as a sophomore, Nelson is up over a dozen offers already and is generating interest from the Buckeyes.

"I have interest from OSU and I am interested in the school," Nelson told BuckeyeGrove.com recently. "I know they have a great academics program and that they produce great DB's."

Among Nelson's early offers are Georgia, Notre, Penn State, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Tennessee. As one of the top rising junior prospects in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of interest from college programs. Nelson is hoping he can get started on doing some in-person research soon.

"I plan on taking a couple of visits to most of the schools that have offered me as well as some others, including Ohio State," Nelson stated. "No school really pops out to me right now, just weighing all my options equally."

A help to Nelson's development has been challenging himself each day in practice against Harrison Jr., one of the top receivers in the nation. The two have driven each other to excel.

"Practice is very intense going against Marvin," he stated. "We are both very competitive and always help each other work on our techniques."

Harrison Jr. and McCord are also making it a point to talk up the Buckeyes when they get a chance as well.

"They tell me that OSU is a great school and that they have great both academic and athletic programs," he added.

Playing a national caliber schedule this past season also helped Nelson showcase his abilities against some of the nation's top teams. His willingness to battle and compete is among his top strengths at this point in his development.

"I like to play aggressive and I like to use press technique," he stated. "I’m working on my off-coverage."



