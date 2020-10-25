BuckeyeGrove - Nebraska Report Card: Offense

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The high-powered Ohio State offense everyone has been waiting to ogle finally took the field on Saturday, blowing out Nebraska 52-17 behind 276 yards through the air. Although the game jumped out to a slow start, Justin Fields controlled it from beginning to end, carrying the Buckeyes down the field time after time. Ohio State ended up with just under 500 yards of offense behind Fields and wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

It was a particularly one-sided effort throughout, however. Beyond Fields, the run game struggled to cover any ground in the first half behind a disappointing performance from one of the most experienced offensive lines in the country. Even so, Ohio State thoroughly dominated a Nebraska defense that was able to put some pressure on Fields. Let’s grade out each area of the offense in our first edition of the weekly report card.

Quarterback

Justin Fields registered 51 total touchdowns in 2019. (USATSI)

The expectations were incredibly high for Fields heading into this season. The junior posted one of the most productive seasons in Ohio State history in 2019 and finished No. 3 in the Heisman vote.

Yet somehow, he took his efficiency to another level on Saturday. Fields completed 20 of 21 pass attempts for 276 yards and two touchdowns. He was nearly flawless- the only incompletion of his day was a deep shot to Olave that was in and out of the receiver’s hands. The level of accuracy from Fields was similar to what he showed last year, but he clearly had more confidence to take downfield shots, connecting with Wilson on a perfectly-placed 42-yard strike.

Fields never sniffed putting the ball anywhere near the defense. Every pass was either to an open man or placed perfectly beyond the defense. Fields forced the offense forward in the first half, converting two major fourth-down conversions when momentum was running out. When the running backs struggled to advance the ball, Fields took over in that area as well. He finished with 54 yards on the ground on 15 carries and was quick to evade the Nebraska front line when it dialed the pressure up.

There were very few errors from Ohio State’s starting quarterback on Saturday. He took a couple of unnecessary sacks but was otherwise quick to make decisions and move the ball downfield.

Freshman Jack Miller took Fields’ place on Ohio State’s final drive and scored his first collegiate touchdown, a two-yard dive into the end zone.

Fields was nearly flawless on Saturday. He absolutely lived up to the lofty preseason expectations that were placed on him. Grade: A+



Running Backs

Steele Chambers was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing game on the ground. (Associated Press)

The final numbers (222 rushing yards on 48 attempts) look solid, but the route there was less than stellar for the Ohio State running backs. Trey Sermon and Master Teague combined for only 96 yards on 23 carries. The pair was not afforded many chances to break free, but they each had the opportunity to take multiple series next to Fields in the backfield and neither looked spectacular. Sermon showed a little more promise than Teague, going for 44 of his 55 yards in the second half and opening up for an 18-yard dash in the fourth quarter. He looked promising when being given outside carries, using his length and speed to his advantage. Sermon is nowhere near J.K. Dobbins' style of running- he doesn’t have the power or burst and appears to succeed more on the outside. It was a disappointing debut for the Oklahoma transfer, but there were signs of progress in his last few carries.

More disappointing was Teague’s performance: 12 carries for 41 yards. Coming off of an Achilles injury, the sophomore lacked explosiveness and couldn’t break free, instead rumbling down the middle into contact time and time again. Teague did score two touchdowns and is already the go-to power back inside the five yard line, but until he can make plays against first-team defenses, he won’t be able to put up the numbers he did as a backup in 2019. One bright spot in an otherwise disappointing start to the post-Dobbins era was Steele Chambers. The redshirt freshman was given a series alongside Fields late in the third quarter and capitalized, rushing four times for 32 yards, including a 17-yarder on third down that took Ohio State off of its own goal line. Chambers showed quickness and burst that running backs coach Tony Alford raved about in the off-season. The running backs as a whole did not meet expectations on Saturday. There were flashes of what could come in the future, but the unit’s performance against Nebraska left a lot to be desired. Grade: C+

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Garrett Wilson caught a career-high seven passes against Nebraska. (AP)

It was an excitingly productive day for Ohio State in the air. The bulk of the action was limited to just Olave and Wilson, but the two main targets combined for 13 receptions and 233 yards. Wilson moved to the slot entering the season, and he was clearly Fields' main target all over the turf. He caught a deep touchdown on a dime from Fields and made a number of short catches across the middle. The sophomore ended up catching a career-high seven passes on Saturday for 129 yards. The diversity of plays Wilson can make truly stood out against Nebraska. Olave displayed his classic consistency until leaving the game with an injury, catching multiple sideline passes and ending up with 104 yards receiving. He sustained a massive hit in the third quarter and would not return. His presence is a steadying one on the offense; Olave is a second go-to target for Fields in any situation. He is a great route-runner and found himself wide open countless times. Beyond the two stars, freshman Jaxson Smith-Njigba made a pair of catches, including an unbelievable toe-drag for his first touchdown at Ohio State that may already be the catch of the year. All others combined for five catches and 38 yards- it wasn’t a fantastically diverse day for the receiving room. However, the talent and potential that exists on the unit was made clear on Saturday. Luke Farrell and Jeremy Ruckert were steady as usual, catching two passes combined and providing their normal protection skills. The tight end room won't see much action from Fields but is about as consistent as any unit on the roster. It was a promising performance for the receivers (minus Olave’s injury) and possibly a sign of the potential this group of freshmen has. This group will be fun to watch- especially with Fields delivering the ball to them.

Offensive Line

Justin Fields was sacked three times on Saturday and faced consistent pressure from Nebraska. (Kevin Noon)