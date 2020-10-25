BuckeyeGrove - Nebraska Report Card: Defense

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- No. 5 Ohio State opened its 2020 football season on Saturday after a rollercoaster of an offseason. The Buckeyes defense took the field first, and the game didn’t exactly get off on the right foot. After allowing a game-opening touchdown on four plays for 75 yards, the Buckeyes allowed the Nebraska CornHuskers to score just 10 points in the remainder of the game. Ohio State's defense allowed 377 total yards, which were more than any regular season game in 2019 except at Michigan (396 total yards allowed). We take a look at each unit of the Buckeyes defense and compare them to that of all of college football, with a C grade representing average.

Pete Werner recorded a game-high seven tackles against Nebraska on Oct. 24. (Scott Stuart)

Defensive line The defensive line was particularly hit hard by way of players who graduated from the Buckeyes. With two mobile quarterbacks on its roster and a running back who played against the Buckeyes previously, Nebraska made sure to exploit the inexperience when it could. The CornHuskers rushed for 210 yards, just five less than the Buckeyes. Most of the damage came from Nebraska's quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey, who each rushed for over 80 yards. Ohio State held opposing running backs to just 45 yards on 14 carries, or an average of 3.11 yards per carry. But factoring in the rushing game as a whole, Nebraska averaged 5.8 yards per rush whereas Ohio State put up 4.5. "I don't think early on in the game we were handling it very well and the manner in which they were doing it," co-defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said. "Particularly at halftime, made a couple of adjustments that I thought were very effective in the second half. Those two kids are talented runners, that's an experienced offensive line." Jonathon Cooper (DE), Tyler Friday (DT), Antwaun Jackson (DT) and Tyreke Smith (DE) started on Saturday. However, it was the Buckeyes who came off the bench who performed rather well. Haskell Garrett, who was shot in the cheeks in late August, played several drives and recorded the first sack of the season for a loss of five yards. Zach Harrison and Darrion Henry-Young also had a sack on their ledgers. Cooper also forced a fumble that led to a scoop and score. Mobile quarterbacks can make a game difficult for which to plan, and Nebraska's offensive line was admittedly more experienced. Grade: B+

Linebackers The most veteran unit on the defense and arguably on the entire roster, the Ohio State linebackers were expected to lead the team, starting with three-time captain Tuf Borland. Ohio State started Borland, Baron Browning and Pete Werner, and also saw action from Dallas Gant and Teradja Mitchell. On the opening drive, Nebraska broke off four plays that included a nine-yard pass through the middle and three runs of over nine yards. The protection from the linebackers was miniscule, and it resulted in a touchdown that served as a rude awakening. "We really settled down on defense," Coombs said. "We have such veteran guys at linebacker that when they can recognize what's going on and adjust in-game like they did, that's big." Following Nebraska's second touchdown, the CornHuskers were forced into a three-and-out and couldn't muster anything upon entering halftime. Werner led the way with seven tackles, including a tackle for loss, and Borland and Browning each had five. The way things started likely rattled the linebackers, but they stayed headstrong and made crucial adjustments. Grade: B+

Shaun Wade made two tackles and had one pass defended against Nebraska on Oct. 24. (USA Today Sports Images)

Secondary Much of the secondary was lost to the NFL following the conclusion of last season, and the starters against Nebraska included Sevyn Banks (CB), Marcus Hooker (safety), Shaun Wade (CB) and Marcus Williamson (CB). The four above totaled 10 tackles, and Josh Proctor was one who came off the sideline and recorded more than one tackle. Nebraska capitalized on 11 plays for more than 10 yards. Seven of those plays came through the air and six of those converted to a new set of downs. Three CornHuskers wide receivers caught over 24 yards, but give credit where credit is due; Nebraska didn't score by way of a pass. The Buckeyes secondary played a clean game and forced Nebraska to utilize its two mobile quarterbacks. Grade: A