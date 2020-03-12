INDIANAPOLIS - In the wake of the NBA suspending its league play and the Big Ten cancelling its men's basketball tournament, the NCAA announced that the men's and women's basketball tournaments will be cancelled due to the increasing concerns with the ongoing COVID-19 virus.

After a whirlwind Wednesday, the situation became increasingly dire as Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg fell ill during the Cornhuskers' game against Indiana on Tuesday. Much like the NBA's decision to act following Jazz player Rudy Gobert being tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the NCAA acted to cancel collegiate basketball postseason play following the scare with Hoiberg, who was diagnosed with influenza A, and the major conferences cancelling their tournaments.

After announcements that the NCAA and the Big Ten tournaments would be played without spectators, the Big Ten tournament made the determination to cancel its tournament Thursday just minutes before the noon tipoff between Michigan and Rutgers. The other major conferences would follow suit, and the final blow to the collegiate basketball season was delivered by the NCAA president Mark Emmert at 4:07 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.