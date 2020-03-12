NCAA tournament cancelled after rising COVID-19 virus concerns
INDIANAPOLIS - In the wake of the NBA suspending its league play and the Big Ten cancelling its men's basketball tournament, the NCAA announced that the men's and women's basketball tournaments will be cancelled due to the increasing concerns with the ongoing COVID-19 virus.
After a whirlwind Wednesday, the situation became increasingly dire as Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg fell ill during the Cornhuskers' game against Indiana on Tuesday. Much like the NBA's decision to act following Jazz player Rudy Gobert being tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the NCAA acted to cancel collegiate basketball postseason play following the scare with Hoiberg, who was diagnosed with influenza A, and the major conferences cancelling their tournaments.
After announcements that the NCAA and the Big Ten tournaments would be played without spectators, the Big Ten tournament made the determination to cancel its tournament Thursday just minutes before the noon tipoff between Michigan and Rutgers. The other major conferences would follow suit, and the final blow to the collegiate basketball season was delivered by the NCAA president Mark Emmert at 4:07 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
Prior to the announcement, Duke and Kansas, among other schools, suspended all athletics until further notice. Both programs were top-10 teams in the country, with the Jayhawks holding the top spot.
The NCAA was another domino to fall in the sports world as the COVID-19 virus continues to impact how athletics are being handled. The NBA, MLB and NHL have all suspended operations.
The rapid movement from just closing the games to fans to cancelling the event entirely has sent shockwaves through the sports world.
For up-to-date information on the COVID-19 virus, visit coronavirus.gov.