BuckeyeGrove - NCAA's Gavitt releases statement on preparations for basketball

Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s Senior Vice President of Basketball, released a statement Monday afternoon detailing the start of preparations for the 2020-21 basketball season.

While no clear timeline was provided, Gavitt focused on a mid-September date to discuss final measures and decide upon a possible delay to the beginning of the season.

“We recognize that we are living and operating in an uncertain time, and it is likely that mid-September will be just the first milestone for many important decisions pertaining to the regular season and the NCAA basketball championships,” Gavitt said.

Wednesday afternoon, Gavitt voiced similar sentiments when speaking on the possibility of a 2021 NCAA Tournament with Andy Katz of NCAA.com. He said the first priority is ensuring tournament dates could be met, but added that if a different route is necessary, the NCAA will explore all options.

Likewise, his statement mentioned a number of contingency plans are in the works in the case of the scheduled Nov. 10 start date not being realistic.

“In the coming weeks, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees will take the lead with me in a collaborative process of finalizing any recommendations for consideration by the NCAA Division I Council for the start of the college basketball season,” Gavitt said in his statement.

Over the past week, a number of Big Ten coaches and athletic directors have voiced opinions on the winter sports season following the postponement of the fall season within the conference.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith was confident that enough change would occur before the late Fall to allow the season to start, but was cautious to make any firm decision on it.

“I’m hopeful as we get into the winter time frame, the numbers go down,” Smith said. “Hopefully tests emerge that are a lot better, and we can move faster."

Chris Holtmann, head coach of the Ohio State men’s basketball team, was confident in a season taking place when he joined the Ryen Russillo podcast on Thursday. However, Holtmann was aware that the 2020-21 season would look different than normal.

“You know as well as I do the amount of money at stake, and that’s just a reality with an NCAA tournament,” Holtmann said to Russillo. “From all of the schools involved, much less the NCAA tournament, you’re talking $800 million. So the reality is, we’ll have a tournament, I really believe that.”

NCAA Tournament Selection Committee Chair Mitch Barnhart voiced the importance of college sports on Wednesday, agreeing with Holtmann that every effort will be made to hold college basketball’s defining event.

"The absence of March Madness was absolutely difficult for our country. We can laugh, we can talk about how it really shouldn't be that way, but the reality was that it is something we all rally around," Barnhart said.

Gavitt echoed the concerns of many of the leaders of college athletics in his statement, saying that the end goal is providing the best situation for student-athletes, no matter what changes it may bring to the season.

“While circumstances may warrant flexibility resulting in a different and perhaps imperfect season, the ultimate goal is to safely provide student-athletes and teams with a great college basketball experience,” Gavitt said.