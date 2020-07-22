BuckeyeGrove - NCAA Eligibility Center offers guidance for upcoming academic year

The NCAA Eligibility Center has issued guidance for the upcoming academic year as schools across the nation are still determining if they will hold in-person, distance or a hybrid of classes starting in the fall in response to the continuing COVID-19 situation.

In short, the NCAA will follow steps that it put into place for the second semester of the 2019-20 academic year where it did not require a “separate review of distance, e-learning or hybrid programs offered by schools with NCAA-approved core courses”.

This means that the NCAA has already pre-approved distance and hybrid learning from schools that are already signed off on to offer NCAA-approved core courses, necessary to gain eligibility to participate in collegiate athletics.

This policy will be in effect for incoming freshmen to seniors, all working toward completion and passing of 16 core courses that include four years of English, three years of math (Algebra 1 or higher) two years of physical or natural science (including one-year of lab science, if offered), two years of social science among other requirements.

You can learn more about what else makes up the core requirements for NCAA eligibility here.

The Eligibility Center also has resources available for parents who are home schooling, located here.