BuckeyeGrove - NCAA council approves Nov. 25 start date for basketball

The NCAA’s DI Council approved a Nov. 25 start date to the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball season on Wednesday, pushing back the original start date of Nov. 10.

According to the official release, the later start date is intended to push back games to a time period when “at least three-quarters of Division I schools will have concluded their fall terms or moved remaining instruction and exams online.”

This move is an unsurprising one, as late November was the preferred start goal for the committee. Coaches and school leaders around the country have also backed the time frame, including Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann.



“Using that window of Thanksgiving-on to try to do competition, I think we would all love to see that as a possibility,” Holtmann said in an August interview with The Buckeye Show. “So, I don’t know that that’s going to be the start date, I just know that that has a lot of momentum among not just coaches, but certainly our athletes and administrators.”



Along with the new start date, the DI Council cut the number of allowed games in the upcoming season by four. Men’s basketball teams can now participate in up to 25 games without an early-season tournament, or 24 games plus a three-game tournament in the fall.