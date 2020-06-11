Another step toward normalcy in the college football world was taken Thursday when an NCAA oversight committee laid out guidelines for a safe return to preseason practice schedules.

Pete Thamel for Yahoo Sports reported that the committee recommended a July 13 return for coaches to begin formally working with their teams, and the NCAA will vote on the matter on June 17.



The preseason schedule, which would include strength workouts and coaches doing film study with players, would begin July 13, though for some schools it could start a week earlier.

On July 24, eight-hour weeks would expand to 20-hour weeks leading up to the start of training camp on Aug. 7.

Ohio State players returned to facilities for voluntary workouts this past Monday.