BuckeyeGrove - NCAA cancels fall championships

"We cannot, now, at this point, have fall NCAA championships because there's not enough schools participating," Emmert said.

NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Thursday that fall championships in all Division I sports outside of FBS football will not be held this year.

If the SEC, ACC and Big 12 play a championship following their prospective fall football seasons, they will be the only NCAA sports to do so.

The NCAA Board of Governors established that unless half of the schools are participating, a championship cannot be considered legitimate, Emmert said.

"That doesn't mean we shouldn't and can't turn toward winter and spring and say, 'Okay, how can we create a legitimate championship for all those students,'" Emmert said.

If more than half the schools are willing to participate in fall sports come the winter and spring, Emmert said the coming months can be used to prepare to pay at that time.

However, Emmert said priority will be given to winter and spring sports, as their championships were canceled following the initial spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in America this past March.

Emmert said the NCAA will look into using predetermined locations to create bubbles or "semi-bubbles" rather than "running kids around the country."

"Will it create other conflicts and challenges? Of course. But is it doable? Yeah, it is doable, and we want to do that."