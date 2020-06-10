Emeka Egbuka, the No. 1 wide receiver on Rivals, spoke with BuckeyeGrove about how contact has been with Ohio State's staff, his virtual visit with the program last month, and what he's heard from Kyle McCord

Only four schools remain in contention for Steilacoom (Wash.) pass catcher Emeka Egbuka.

The programs still in the mix for the Egbuka Sweepstakes are Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington as all of them were labeled as finalists by the five-star prospect just under a month ago.

Oklahoma looks like it has recently picked up momentum, while the Tigers continue to be in the thick of this race. The in-state Washington Huskies are also not a team to look past in Egbuka's recruitment.

Even with this being the case, the Buckeyes are viewed as the ones to beat for Egbuka, who has taken notice of how much wideouts thrive in their offense.

"They do a great job of developing receivers and young men," Egbuka said of his interest in Ryan Day's program. "The atmosphere there is really good and I'm excited to get to learn about them more."