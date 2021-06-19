Nation's top-ranked 2023 prospect is looking to visit Columbus in July
ATLANTA, Ga. - Given his reputation for consistently churning out defensive linemen into the NFL, Larry Johnson typically has the Buckeyes in a great position to land some of the nation's top prospects in the trenches.
Even though it is early, Johnson already has Ohio State high on the radar of several 2023 pass rushers. Recent offer David Hicks Jr. just labeled the school his leader, Gabriel Harris decommitted from Florida State shortly after visiting Columbus, and they appear to be the early favorite for in-state target Brenan Vernon.
Another name the Buckeyes are going to heavily prioritize in the 2023 class is Lebbeus Overton, the top-ranked rising junior on Rivals.com. Overton spoke with BuckeyeGrove on Thursday about his contact with Johnson, upcoming plans to visit Ohio State, and more.
"Really just trying to get me down to the campus," Overton said of Johnson's message. "Just introduce me to the whole staff and the players. Just let me experience what Ohio State has."
Fortunately for Johnson and the rest of the staff, it may not be too much longer until they are able to roll out the red carpet for Overton. Although a date has not been set in stone just yet, the elite recruit out of Milton (Georgia) is aiming to head up to Columbus in July.
