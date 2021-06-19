Nation's top-ranked 2023 prospect is looking to visit Columbus in July

Another name the Buckeyes are going to heavily prioritize in the 2023 class is Lebbeus Overton, the top-ranked rising junior on Rivals.com. Overton spoke with BuckeyeGrove on Thursday about his contact with Johnson, upcoming plans to visit Ohio State, and more.

"Really just trying to get me down to the campus," Overton said of Johnson's message. "Just introduce me to the whole staff and the players. Just let me experience what Ohio State has."

Fortunately for Johnson and the rest of the staff, it may not be too much longer until they are able to roll out the red carpet for Overton. Although a date has not been set in stone just yet, the elite recruit out of Milton (Georgia) is aiming to head up to Columbus in July.