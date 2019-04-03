Ohio State should see several top targets roll through campus at some point during the month of April. One very highly anticipated visitor will kick things off on Thursday in Clovis (CA) Buchanan running back Kendall Milton. The five-star prospect has been recruited heavily by Ohio State over the past year but will finally get a look at things in person this week.

"We're flying out tonight (Wednesday night)," said Chris Milton, Kendall's father. "We should start the visit at some point on Thursday afternoon. We will be there (Thursday) afternoon for sure and then all day Friday."