COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is satisfied with the Buckeyes’ production in the run game. He said as much following their meeting with Rutgers, but that doesn’t mean Day’s players are in agreement.

On Tuesday, redshirt junior center Josh Myers said the Buckeye offensive line isn’t particularly head over heels with the manner in which Ohio State has run the ball so far this season.

“It’s kind of weird, we do have mixed feelings on the running game right now. Two-hundred yards certainly is not a bad thing, but it just could be prettier –– it could be better than it is,” Myers said. “I feel like in so many of the games it’s been so close to popping and it just hasn’t for various reasons.”