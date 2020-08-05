BuckeyeGrove - Myers 'not concerned' about safety risks, makes case for playing season

Myers 'not concerned' about safety risks, makes case for playing season
If it’s up to Josh Myers, make no mistake, the college football season will be happening this fall.
The Buckeyes’ redshirt junior center and preseason Rimington Trophy candidate made plain Tuesday that there are no reservations on his end about taking the field amid the pandemic.
“My level of comfort in our safety is really high. I think Ohio State can’t –– there’s nothing more that our coaches and trainers and our staff can do to keep us safe,” Myers said. “I can’t say enough about what they’re doing.”
An All-Big Ten performer a season ago, Myers returned for a fourth season in the program that could be crucial for his draft stock.
Now a captain ahead of his second year as a starter on the offensive line, Myers was on a shortlist of names Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith mentioned in July as players he wanted to allow a chance to play in 2020.
That may speak to both the expected accolades to come for the Outland Trophy watch list entry and the general strength of his convictions on the topic of playing the season.
“Restaurants are open, bars are open, all these other places are open and people have the freedom to do those things they want to do, which really are miniscule, probably, in the importance of their lives,” Myers said. “I just feel like if people our age or any age can do those things, then I strongly feel like –– if I want to –– I should have the choice to play a college football season.”
Myers said that being around Buckeye teammates and in the program’s controlled environments is probably safer than being elsewhere.
Junior quarterback Justin Fields said he isn’t worried about red flags arising from Ohio State’s protocols, but said the uncertainly lies in the safety standards of opposing teams.
“My only concerns that pop up in my head are, ‘What are they doing at other schools? Should there be a base procedure that schools have to go through or something like that?’” Fields said.
But even if the football teams across the Big Ten are air-tight when it comes to COVID-19 control during the season, Fields said that some unavoidable contact with other students on campus could lead to complications.
“I think one of the biggest concerns that are going around the team is, ‘What happens when all the students come back to campus?’” Fields said. “Students aren’t really worried about it, they’re doing what they would usually do if this pandemic wasn’t going on.”
Myers went as far as to say he was “not concerned” about potential safety risks, and his stablemate, redshirt junior guard Wyatt Davis, said all the team can do is remain optimistic about factors they can’t control.
“Ohio State’s been doing their part, we’ve been doing our part, and we just gotta be positive about what the outcome will be and hope everyone else is doing their part,” Davis said.
Davis, Myers and the rest of the Buckeyes will have to keep that hope alive for the foreseeable future, as the Big Ten continues to deliberate on safety protocols that could delay the start of the season.