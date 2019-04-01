COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With four of last year's starting five gone along the offensive line, one player stood out as the center of attention at Ohio State's media availability Monday.

Redshirt freshman center Josh Myers, the heir apparent to departing junior Michael Jordan at the position, is blossoming into the role. That is, if you believe the words of coaches and teammates.

"Something clicked during bowl practice before we left," coach Greg Studrawa said. "His mindset, how he carries himself, everything changed. I'm so confident now after watching nine practices, I really think he's gonna be exceptional."