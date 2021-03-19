BuckeyeGrove - Music ends as Buckeye big dance is over

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A season that saw the Buckeyes overcome some incredible odds came to a sudden and shocking end in the first round on the NCAA Tournament as the No. 15 seeded Oral Roberts Golden Eagles bested an inconsistent Ohio State team in overtime, 75-72. The Buckeyes had plenty of opportunity in this one but a missed Duane Washington three-pointer as time expired would be the final shot of the year as Ohio State waited until the biggest of stages to play one of its worst games. Oral Roberts was mostly a two-man show as Kevin Obanor had 30 points and the nation's leading scorer, Max Abmas, would have 29. The Buckeyes were led by 23 points and 14 rebounds from EJ Liddell and 18 points, 10 boards from Washington.

The No. 2 seed in the South is sent packing (Associated Press)

The first indication that it was going to be one of those days was the opening minutes of the game where Oral Roberts got off to a 7-0 start as the Buckeyes were 0-7 from the floor to start things off. A Washington three-pointer would get things started as Ohio State would go off on its own 10-0 run to take an early lead and alleviate a lot of Buckeye nerves with the sharp-shooting Golden Eagles of Oral Roberts seemingly in check. The Washington vs. Abmas battle would be a draw in the early moments as each player would score the majority of the opening points, Washington would run off a quick 11 points. But as we have seen, the Buckeyes are prone to some lulls, and Friday was no different as Ohio State would go 1-9 from the floor and turn the ball in uncharacteristic was as ORU would run out to a seven-point first-half lead, 34-27, erasing a one-time eight point Buckeye lead. "They were not guarding some guys and we had some careless turnovers," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. "They were not guarding a couple of our guys and really crowding things and making driving lanes and post-ups difficult. And we missed some open looks that we have made. I think that combined with just a couple of our sloppy turnovers contributed to a poor offensive half." The second half was much like the first, except the Buckeyes would only lead momentarily while the Golden Eagles would hold as much as a seven-point lead about eight minutes into the half. Ohio State would turn to Liddell and his 12 second half points to try and stay in the game, but a lack of an outside shot and a lack of free throws would lead to Ohio State's undoing. Ohio State was just 9-18 from the free throw line, including misses on the front-end of one-and-ones and uncharacteristic double misses in crunch time.