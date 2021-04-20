BuckeyeGrove - Musa Jallow commits to Charlotte

Jallow, who spent the past four seasons at Ohio State, released a photo on social media of himself in a Charlotte 49ers uniform with the caption "committed."

The next stop in Musa Jallow 's college basketball career was unknown when he announced that he had entered the transfer portal on March 31, but the former Buckeye guard committed to a new program Tuesday.

The Conference USA program based in North Carolina is coached by Ron Sanchez, who led the 49ers to a 9-16 record overall last season, which was his third as head coach.

The year prior, Sanchez led Charlotte to a 16-13 record that represented the team's highest win total in six seasons.

Jallow averaged 2.8 points per game during three seasons on the court and four overall at Ohio State, starting in 28 of the 94 games in which he played for the Buckeyes.

The No. 134 overall prospect in the class of 2017 out of Bloomington, Indiana, Jallow started 23 games in his first two seasons with the Buckeyes before missing the entire 2019-20 season with an ankle injury.

Jallow returned to play 26 games for the Buckeyes this past season and started five of them, including the final three as regular starting forward Kyle Young went down with a concussion during postseason play.

In a statement released by Chris Holtmann following Jallow's decision to transfer, the Buckeye head coach called Jallow "a joy to coach these past four years."