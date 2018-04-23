COLUMBUS, Ohio- Going into the Spring Game, Ohio State’s offensive line situation was straightforward. There were two spots available: right tackle, with Isaiah Prince becoming the successor to Jamarco Jones and moving to left tackle, and center. As spring continued, offensive line coach Greg Studrawa had a different idea.

Keeping Prince in the same position he had last season, Studrawa had second-year lineman Thayer Munford start the Spring Game at left tackle, with Joshua Alabi receiving playing time there as well.

For Studrawa, his main focus heading into the 2018 season is finding the position of where a lineman is most comfortable. Whether it is based on what the player’s dominant hand is or their physical stance at the line, the offensive line coach has to figure out where a player can maximize production for a line that could prove to be very important in determining the success of the offense as a whole.

At the tackle spot, it came down to the experience of Prince at right tackle.

“Where’s the best fit for those two guys? Those two kids coming in, were they better on the left side? Were they better on the right side?” Studrawa said. “So we just kind of mix and match and see how they came along and they came along being better on the left and Isaiah obviously has got 2,000 reps being on the right side so he’s more comfortable there.”

Studrawa also said that he likes both Prince and projected right guard Demetrius Knox on the same side of the line, saying they both work very well together.

With the amount of reps that Prince had on the right side of the line, Munford is on the complete opposite side of the spectrum. Taking over for Jones when he was recovering from appendicitis in July 2017, the 6-foot-6 lineman did not have much experience on the left side heading into the spring.

However, from the moment that he spontaneously moved Munford to the left side to see what he could do, Studrawa saw a comfort level that matched what Munford was feeling after the practice, with him telling his position coach, “This isn’t bad Coach I like this.”

Studrawa realizes that this is a rare occurrence for an offensive lineman.

“Some guys can’t go over to the left side and do that,” Studrawa said. “So that’s just a feel when they start to play and you can tell if they’re awkward or they’re tentative, ‘Oh boy, I don’t know if he can handle that side.’ Thayer jumped over there, switched his stance and was really, really good so that led me to believe that.”

However, Munford’s move shows something that Studrawa has been trying to implement throughout his tenure at Ohio State: valuing utility. With the ones coming before showing examples of that, with both Pat Elflein and Billy Price making the switch from guard to center in their respective senior years, the Buckeyes value players who can prove to be adequate at multiple spots on the line.

That’s the first step in Studrawa’s quest for getting his players ready for the 2018 season. Along with making his position group fundamentally sound at their positions on the line, the offensive line coach has to create depth to last through the regular season.

With multiple players on the starting line who can play multiple positions, highlighted by the move of Munford to the left side and keeping Prince on the right, depth for the Ohio State offensive line should not be an issue.