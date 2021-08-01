Munford opens up on ‘weird bond’ with ‘little brother’ Paris Johnson

“To be honest, I didn’t know him before he was a big name guy,” Munford said. “Right now, my relationship with him is actually pretty good. He’s like my little brother. We always joke around. I always call him ‘Grandson’ and he always calls me ‘Nephew’ because we have a weird bond. It’s always a weird bond between me and him.”

Weird isn’t a bad thing though, as the word “brother” was also employed when Munford discussed his kinship with the young man that may soon fill his shoes during Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 23.

The result? Well, Munford and Johnson don’t exactly have your cookie-cutter mentor-mentee relationship. In fact, the fifth-year Buckeye used the word “weird” to describe his connection with Johnson, who –– just like Munford –– hails from Cincinnati, Ohio.

The five-star prospect may very well get there in another year’s time, but instead of serving one year learning under Thayer Munford before becoming his replacement in 2021, the pair will actually start alongside one another this season, with Munford returning and Johnson sliding to a new position.

INDIANAPOLIS –– Paris Johnson Jr. isn’t getting the direct pipeline to left tackle stardom that many foresaw for him at Ohio State.

Munford played his first three years of high school football at LaSalle in Cincinnati, eventually committing to Ohio State as a three-star recruit in 2017 following a senior season at Massillon Washington.

Johnson, on the other hand, was a much bigger deal in the recruiting world, long rated the top player in Ohio during his high school career at Princeton in Cincinnati. A member of the class of 2020, Johnson committed to Ohio State all the way back in June 2018.

To the surprise of many at the time, Munford ascended to starting left tackle status ahead of his second season with Ohio State, something that even Johnson won’t be able to say despite his recruiting luster.

Munford wanted a fourth year of starting film to prove he’s the top tackle in his class, but even though that means Johnson’s own ascent to the position will be slowed, it doesn’t mean he won’t be a starter himself in 2021.

“He’s even better than we thought he’d be as a young man. He’s moved from tackle to guard, a really unselfish move,” head coach Ryan Day said about Johnson at Big Ten Media Days. “He does work with his foundation, has an impact on people, he’s already shown leadership. We’re very blessed to have him part of the program –– his best football is certainly ahead of him.”

Johnson will play right guard this season, filling in for departing Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year Wyatt Davis, but he’s already logged some interior experience for Ohio State in big spots.

Stepping in right next to Munford during the Sugar Bowl, Johnson played 10 snaps at right guard against Clemson, and another nine in the national championship game.

Now though, Johnson is expected to join Munford as a full-time starter by the start of the forthcoming season, and neither is leaving any stone unturned in preparation, by the sound of things.

“We push each other so much,” Munford said. “I push my brothers a lot, and when Wyatt Davis was here and Josh Myers was here, they pushed me to actually become stronger mentally –– mentally prepare myself for the next level.”

Munford’s NFL future may be a bit more immediate, but plenty of eyes will be on Johnson this season as well, given the sky-high expectations that have followed him for years. In case you needed further evidence of Johnson’s rising star in 2021 though, Munford said his "grandson" is “somebody to watch out for” in the year to come.