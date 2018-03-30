COLUMBUS, Ohio – As the Ohio State Buckeyes look to rework their offensive line after the departure of 40-percent of the line, there are a lot of players trying to lay claim on one of the two vacated spots and one spot that saw two starters split time in 2017.

Michael Jordan and Isaiah Prince both know that they have their spots secure, even if Prince will play on the opposite side of the line this year.

His move leaves his right tackle position wide open and Thayer Munford is hearing all of the right things in his quest to secure that spot as a true sophomore with the Buckeyes.

Munford was essentially the 4th tackle on the team behind Jamarco Jones, Prince and Branden Bowen last year and was elevated when Bowen was lost for the year. Munford was pressed into spot duty several times including some pivotal downs against Michigan in Ann Arbor (Mich.) and because of that seems to have a leg up on several others who are trying to land the starting job.

Head coach Urban Meyer had high praise for Munford at the start of spring ball and nothing has changed as the Buckeyes get into the second half of the 15 spring practices.

"The other guy that had an excellent offseason, penciled in at right tackle, is Thayer Munford," Meyer said earlier in March as spring practice was ramping up.