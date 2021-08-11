COLUMBUS, Ohio –– When Thayer Munford decided to return to Ohio State for a fifth season, many worried how it might impact the development of five-star talent Paris Johnson Jr.

Fewer focused on the effect that move could have on the career of junior offensive lineman Dawand Jones.

It turns out all three could have starting jobs on the Buckeye front line this season, as teased in a first-team fall practice lineup on Tuesday, even if it requires some changes for Greg Studrawa’s longest-tenured starter.