BuckeyeGrove - Multiple Buckeye pledges and targets react to the dead period's extension

Come December of this year or February of next year, high school football prospects are expected to come to a decision that will impact them the rest of their lives. The NCAA is continuing to make it as hard as possible for these players to decide which is the best option for them at the collegiate level. On Wednesday, it was reported by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach that, yet again, the organization is going to extend the dead period all the way until May 31. For some perspective, recruits have been unable to interact with coaches on campus, or in person in general, since March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Understandably, several prospects were very upset following today's report, and expressed their disappointment online and with BuckeyeGrove.

Targets

Goodwin: "It's terrible. I don't know how we are supposed to make an informed decision this way... I don't even feel comfortable picking a top anything if I can't meet the coaches."

Nwankpa on Twitter: "Ain't no way..."

Ramsey: "Oh, I didn't see it. That's crazy."

"Not committing if I can't visit," Alston wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Hayden: "[Shaking my head]. I don't know how they want us to make decisions without seeing places."

Webb: "Just crazy."

Wedin: "I was very disappointed to see that it had been extended. If the people making these decisions would say why and have a reason that made sense, I guess it would be easier to understand. We aren’t in a bubble, we have to live still; there has to be ways to be able to visit for the college coaches and the recruits that makes sense and is safe. "My dad says not to try and make sense of it....it isn’t always based on common sense and can be very political...so I don’t understand it."

Leigh: "It sucks that a lot of young recruits don’t get to be involved in a lot in the recruiting process, but also because of COVID 19. It could be better so the recruiting process won’t get affected in the future."

Wisner: "I mean, everything happens for a reason. So, you know, I say this and I know most athletes think the same; we are just ready to get started but we have to be patient and stay humble."

Commits

Christian: "I just can't even describe to you how disappointed I am. I just feel like the NCAA does not care about recruits. It's like they say they're doing it for safety, but there's so many safe ways you can do it."

Gosnell: "For me, it's not a big deal. I'm focused on a season right now, so I have other priorities."