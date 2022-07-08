Jermaine Mathews could feel something big-time was about to happen.

It was June 1, the first day of Ohio State’s summer recruiting camps, and a storm rolled through Columbus. Pouring rain, wind, lightning, thunder.

This was going to be Mathews’ chance, the chance, for him to finally achieve a lifelong dream of becoming a Buckeye. He sat in the locker room as the rain subsided, the clouds opened up and the sun came out.

That’s when he felt it.

“I already knew there was something about that day,” Mathews told Scarlet and Gray Report.