Mr. Big Time: Jermaine Mathews channels Terry McLaurin, bets on himself
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Jermaine Mathews could feel something big-time was about to happen.
It was June 1, the first day of Ohio State’s summer recruiting camps, and a storm rolled through Columbus. Pouring rain, wind, lightning, thunder.
This was going to be Mathews’ chance, the chance, for him to finally achieve a lifelong dream of becoming a Buckeye. He sat in the locker room as the rain subsided, the clouds opened up and the sun came out.
That’s when he felt it.
“I already knew there was something about that day,” Mathews told Scarlet and Gray Report.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news